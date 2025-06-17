Bulgarian Woman’s Home Destroyed in Iranian Airstrike on Bat Yam, Israel

June 17, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman’s Home Destroyed in Iranian Airstrike on Bat Yam, Israel

A Bulgarian woman living in Bat Yam, Israel, lost her home after it was destroyed in an Iranian airstrike. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed but now seeks evacuation, according to BNT journalist Vessela Raychinova.

Raychinova shared a personal update from the ground in Israel: "From what I understand, the situation is generally under control with relatively few injured, including Bulgarians. I spoke yesterday with a Bulgarian woman whose home in Bat Yam was hit. She is the wife of Hein Eshkenazi and is well known to me for about 30 years. Her apartment has been sealed off by authorities, preventing anyone from entering. She managed to save only her late husband's urn and some photos nearby. Everything else inside is destroyed and inaccessible. She wants to evacuate, though whether this will happen soon is still unclear."

Raychinova also emphasized her ongoing contact with many Bulgarians in Israel. "I have connections with roughly 50 Bulgarians expressing the desire to leave. This includes a Bulgarian creative group visiting me during the 'Bulgarian Soul of the Holy Land' festival. While I cannot specify timing yet, the Bulgarian Embassy in Israel is actively working on arrangements. Hopefully, a decision will be made within the next day or two regarding their return to Bulgaria. The airspace remains closed, but routes approved by Israeli authorities and neighboring countries might facilitate their departure."

Regarding recent events in Bat Yam, she described the atmosphere as tense but slightly improved. "Last night was difficult but calmer than before. Shelling occurred twice after midnight, causing distress among locals and foreign visitors alike. However, rocket attacks have notably decreased in the past 24 hours. The situation remains unsettled with ongoing political challenges that need resolution in the days ahead."

Source: BNT

