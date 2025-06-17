Disturbing Footage Uncovers Inhumane Conditions on Bulgarian Egg Farm

Disturbing footage from a Bulgarian farm exposes the grim truth behind eggs labeled with code 3, part of a vast global investigation into the industrial caged chicken sector spanning 37 countries across all continents.

Bulgaria stands out as one of the EU countries with the highest proportion of caged chickens - nearly 70% of the poultry population in the country spends their entire lives confined in cramped cages under conditions far worse than most consumers realize.

The investigation, released by the KAJI/КАЖИ Association under the international initiative Real Cost of Eggs and coordinated by the Open Wing Alliance along with We Animals and Anima International, highlights serious concerns about the safety and traceability of eggs sold even through major retail chains.

What does the footage from the Bulgarian farm show? The scenes are harsh: hens suffering from severe injuries and poor health, trapped in cage bars with broken or deformed limbs; widespread aggression and cannibalism among the birds; chronic shortages of food and water; dead and decaying birds left in cages and on the floor; and eggs collected in unhygienic, filthy surroundings. The farm shows an utter disregard for even the most basic standards of humane treatment.

Warning! Some of the content contains graphic footage and is not suitable for sensitive viewers!

This farm is operated by "Eco Invest 2008" EOOD, located in the village of Kramolin, Gabrovo. Its producer code is 3BG07002. According to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), the facility holds 46,800 laying hens kept in aviaries and an additional 28,200 growing hens. The eggs are distributed by "Akvilon-AM" OOD.

Petya Altimirska, President of the KAJI Association, stated: "What we witness on this Bulgarian farm is the industrial reality behind eggs marked with code 3. Most consumers are unaware of the cruelty behind this farming system. We urge both consumers and businesses to stop being indifferent - the fate of these animals depends on your choices."

Donka Kalcheva, coordinator of KAJI’s “Spread Wings” campaign, added: "This footage must reach policymakers and institutions. The time has come for accountability and decisive measures against cage farming, as millions of Europeans demand."

Key figures for Bulgaria underline the scale of the problem: 69% of chickens are raised in cages, ranking Bulgaria alongside Poland and Spain as countries with the highest cage farming rates in the EU (BFSA, 2024). Despite over 100 Bulgarian companies pledging to halt the supply and sale of eggs from caged hens, many promises remain unfulfilled. KAJI insists on the full and swift implementation of these commitments.

Public sentiment strongly favors change: 89% of Bulgarians prefer traders with more humane animal welfare policies (Sova Harris, 2023), while 80% support a ban on cages according to Eurobarometer data. More than 15,500 people have already signed the KAJI petition demanding a refusal of eggs with code 3.

All evidence and materials from this international investigation can be accessed at www.RealCostofEggs.com.

Credits for the video materials from Bulgaria: Credit: Bogna Wiltowska / Anima International / Open Wing Alliance / We Animals