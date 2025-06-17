Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Shouldn’t Be Driven by Fear, Deputy PM Says, Responding to President Radev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev commented on Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, expressing cautious optimism about the process. While he does not foresee any negative surprises, he warned that the process is not final and could be reversed if a future government chooses to shift priorities. “No one can force Bulgaria into the eurozone if the government decides otherwise,” Donchev stated, speaking ahead of the expected final decision on Bulgaria’s accession, scheduled for July 8.

Asked about President Rumen Radev’s recent remarks, particularly his comments to CNN suggesting that the public’s voice on the matter has not been heard, Donchev responded critically. He pointed out that the president knows full well a referendum on the timing of euro adoption is not legally possible. “Investing in people’s fears is not good policy. Like hatred, fear only breeds more of the same,” Donchev said. He added that Bulgarian society, despite its resilience, is already under pressure and cannot absorb more negativity.

Donchev also provided updates on Bulgaria’s negotiations with the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). He confirmed that talks concerning the second payment have concluded, with the final step being the adoption of relevant legislation by the National Assembly. If this happens as expected, Bulgaria could submit its request and potentially receive the second payment by early autumn.

He further noted that Bulgaria has already implemented many of the reforms tied to later tranches of funding - specifically those associated with the third, fifth, and sixth payments, and even parts of the ninth. The ambition, according to Donchev, is to secure the third payment before the year’s end, provided the necessary steps are completed.

Touching on defense-related investments, Donchev clarified his position: he is generally hesitant when it comes to direct military expenditures. However, he supports strategic investments in innovation, development, and industrial goods with potential dual-use applications - areas he considers important for national and regional growth.

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet today with Ljubcho Georgievski, chairman of the Bulgarian cultural club “Ivan Mihaylov” in Bitola. The club was recently shut down by authorities in North Macedonia, a move that has drawn criticism from Bulgarian officials and fueled broader discussions on the rights of Bulgarians in the country.

Georgievski will also appear later today before the Committee on European Affairs and Control of European Funds in the National Assembly. The hearing, set as an extraordinary session, will address the political case brought against him and the broader implications for the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia.

Following this, the committee will hold a closed-door session to hear from Bulgaria’s Ambassador to North Macedonia, Zhelyazko Radukov. The meeting is expected to focus on diplomatic responses and ongoing efforts to defend the rights and cultural presence of Bulgarians across the border.