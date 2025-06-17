Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Shouldn’t Be Driven by Fear, Deputy PM Says, Responding to President Radev

Politics | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 11:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Shouldn’t Be Driven by Fear, Deputy PM Says, Responding to President Radev Tomislav Donchev (left), Rumen Radev (right)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev commented on Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro, expressing cautious optimism about the process. While he does not foresee any negative surprises, he warned that the process is not final and could be reversed if a future government chooses to shift priorities. “No one can force Bulgaria into the eurozone if the government decides otherwise,Donchev stated, speaking ahead of the expected final decision on Bulgaria’s accession, scheduled for July 8.

Asked about President Rumen Radev’s recent remarks, particularly his comments to CNN suggesting that the public’s voice on the matter has not been heard, Donchev responded critically. He pointed out that the president knows full well a referendum on the timing of euro adoption is not legally possible. “Investing in people’s fears is not good policy. Like hatred, fear only breeds more of the same,Donchev said. He added that Bulgarian society, despite its resilience, is already under pressure and cannot absorb more negativity.

Donchev also provided updates on Bulgaria’s negotiations with the European Commission regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). He confirmed that talks concerning the second payment have concluded, with the final step being the adoption of relevant legislation by the National Assembly. If this happens as expected, Bulgaria could submit its request and potentially receive the second payment by early autumn.

He further noted that Bulgaria has already implemented many of the reforms tied to later tranches of funding - specifically those associated with the third, fifth, and sixth payments, and even parts of the ninth. The ambition, according to Donchev, is to secure the third payment before the year’s end, provided the necessary steps are completed.

Touching on defense-related investments, Donchev clarified his position: he is generally hesitant when it comes to direct military expenditures. However, he supports strategic investments in innovation, development, and industrial goods with potential dual-use applications - areas he considers important for national and regional growth.

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev is scheduled to meet today with Ljubcho Georgievski, chairman of the Bulgarian cultural club “Ivan Mihaylov” in Bitola. The club was recently shut down by authorities in North Macedonia, a move that has drawn criticism from Bulgarian officials and fueled broader discussions on the rights of Bulgarians in the country.

Georgievski will also appear later today before the Committee on European Affairs and Control of European Funds in the National Assembly. The hearing, set as an extraordinary session, will address the political case brought against him and the broader implications for the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia.

Following this, the committee will hold a closed-door session to hear from Bulgaria’s Ambassador to North Macedonia, Zhelyazko Radukov. The meeting is expected to focus on diplomatic responses and ongoing efforts to defend the rights and cultural presence of Bulgarians across the border.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, euro, Bulgaria, Donchev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market and the Euro: What to Expect After Adoption

The question of how Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro will influence the real estate market has sparked considerable interest among property owners

Business » Properties | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

The Time for a ‘Global Euro’ Is Now, Says ECB President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called on Europe to take advantage of a unique moment to elevate the euro’s status on the global stage

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eco-Tax Hike Pushes Appliance Prices Up by 15% in Bulgaria

Retail prices for household electrical appliances in Bulgaria are set to rise by up to 15%

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Invited by Grace': Former Minister Critiques Bulgaria’s Hesitant Eurozone Path

Former Minister of Education and Science, Professor Daniel Valchev commented on Bulgaria’s upcoming Eurozone membership on BNT, reflecting on the public discourse surrounding the decision

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on June 18

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather during the morning hours on June 18

Society » Environment | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Bulgaria's President Condemns Political Trial of Bulgarian Activist in North Macedonia, Calls for EU Intervention

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed his full support for Ljubco Georgievski, chairman of the now-dissolved Bulgarian cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola

Politics | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 14:37

North Macedonia’s President Accuses Bulgaria of Blocking EU Path; Radev Rejects Veto Claims

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova openly criticized Bulgaria during a summit of the South East European Cooperation Process in Tirana

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:10

Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars

Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16

Politics » Defense | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35

Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted

Nearly 83% of Bulgaria’s administrative institutions are technically prepared to operate with the euro

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 16:33

Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

An elderly woman of Bulgarian origin has died following a missile strike in the Israeli city of Bat Yam

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria