'Invited by Grace': Former Minister Critiques Bulgaria’s Hesitant Eurozone Path

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 08:09
Former Minister of Education and Science, Professor Daniel Valchev commented on Bulgaria’s upcoming Eurozone membership on BNT, reflecting on the public discourse surrounding the decision.

He noted that whether the decision to join the Eurozone is unpopular remains debatable, as there was no genuine public debate on the matter. According to Valchev, the treaties Bulgaria signed upon joining the EU do not permit a referendum on Eurozone membership. This stance was initially upheld by the Constitutional Court, but Valchev believes the matter remains unresolved.

The debate reignited when the political party “Revival” gathered enough signatures to demand a referendum, compelling the National Assembly to consider it. Subsequently, the President expressed support for a referendum, invoking his authority to initiate one. However, the National Assembly is not obliged to approve such a request.

Valchev explained that the President also asked the Constitutional Court to review three specific issues: to annul the Speaker of Parliament’s decision, to clarify the National Assembly’s authority in such cases, and to assess the Speaker’s power in ruling on these matters. The Court decided not to exceed its powers, leaving the issue open for debate.

According to Valchev, the President is well aware that a referendum will likely not take place. He suggested that the President’s actions are politically motivated, aimed at positioning himself ahead of the end of his term. Valchev views this as a natural political move, with no inherent problem.

On the Eurozone entry itself, Valchev expressed cautious optimism, acknowledging it as a positive step but also noting Bulgaria’s apparent lack of self-confidence in joining. He compared it to previous milestones such as EU accession and joining Schengen, where Bulgaria appeared as a guest rather than an equal partner.

Valchev raised practical concerns, such as Bulgaria’s increased financial obligations within the EU budget, which he said is expected to rise from 1% to 1.7%. He implied that despite entering the Eurozone, Bulgaria should expect heightened demands and responsibilities within the Union.

Source: BNT

