Special Measures Activated as More Than 500 Israeli Visitors Stuck on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

Business » TOURISM | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Special Measures Activated as More Than 500 Israeli Visitors Stuck on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast @Pexels

More than 500 Israeli tourists currently find themselves stranded along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, prompting the Bulgarian government to activate a special protection plan for Israeli citizens - marking the third time such measures have been put in place since the 2012 attack at Burgas airport, BNR reports.

Orlin Mandov, Israel’s Honorary Consul in Burgas, confirmed to the national radio that authorities have already established contact with the tourists. While details about their return to Israel remain unclear, all those requiring medical attention have so far received proper care.

Security efforts, both visible and behind the scenes, have been intensified to ensure the safety of Israeli visitors caught amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hamas attack on Israel last October, Bulgaria has once again activated this previously approved emergency plan to protect its Israeli guests. Lists of tourists have been drawn up, priorities set, yet the timing and logistics of their departure remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government advises its citizens against traveling to neighboring countries by car or bus, urging them to stay put for now. Mandov confirmed that security protocols for Israeli tourists are currently being adjusted in response to the situation.

Israelis have always felt safe in Bulgaria,” Mandov stated. “They recognize the security measures and understand their importance. This is the third time we have activated this plan. Thanks to experience and cooperation, we know how to handle this. Many people are involved, and the process is unfolding according to plan. Of course, risks remain, so precautions are necessary.

Should Israel reopen Ben Gurion Airport, Mandov assured that Bulgaria is prepared to act immediately. While land routes exist, he cautioned they are not fully secure, and there is a maritime option through Cyprus. Still, he recommended Israeli tourists remain where they are for the moment.

Mandov described the situation in Israel as dire. “We all anticipated something like this would happen eventually, but the timing surprised us - especially Iran. For Israel, this is a crucial operation for survival.

He emphasized the strong cooperation between Bulgaria and Israel, underscoring that agreed security measures guarantee the protection of Israeli citizens on Bulgarian soil. At present, Mandov said, no additional assistance requests have been received from the stranded tourists.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Bulgaria, tourists

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market and the Euro: What to Expect After Adoption

The question of how Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro will influence the real estate market has sparked considerable interest among property owners

Business » Properties | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eco-Tax Hike Pushes Appliance Prices Up by 15% in Bulgaria

Retail prices for household electrical appliances in Bulgaria are set to rise by up to 15%

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Invited by Grace': Former Minister Critiques Bulgaria’s Hesitant Eurozone Path

Former Minister of Education and Science, Professor Daniel Valchev commented on Bulgaria’s upcoming Eurozone membership on BNT, reflecting on the public discourse surrounding the decision

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on June 18

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather during the morning hours on June 18

Society » Environment | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10

Alarming: Sharp Surge in Bulgaria’s External Deficits Signals Growing Financial Vulnerabilities

In April 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 724.9 million euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since January 2022

Business » Finance | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

British Tourists Can Now Use e-Gates at Bulgarian Airports under New EU-UK Deal

British citizens arriving at Bulgarian airports can now use electronic gates for border control

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 16:07

European Airline Halts Routes to Israel and Jordan Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, as well as its European routes to Amman

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Eyes up to 70,000 Foreign Workers Amid Domestic Labor Gap

Between 50,000 and 70,000 foreign workers may enter Bulgaria by the end of 2025 if the current pace of labor import continues

Business » Tourism | June 13, 2025, Friday // 09:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Turns to Non-EU Workers Amid Labor Shortage

With the tourist season now underway and the first waves of visitors arriving at the Northern Black Sea resorts, employers are once again facing a familiar and worsening challenge

Business » Tourism | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

New Summer Bus Routes Strengthen Links Between Bulgaria, Greece and Romania

FlixBus is expanding its presence in Southeast Europe this summer with a fresh set of international and seasonal routes

Business » Tourism | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 14:38

No Psychological Barrier to Euro in Bulgarian Tourism, Says Expert

Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism spoke to Bulgarian National Radio about the transition to the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 13:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria