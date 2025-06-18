Special Measures Activated as More Than 500 Israeli Visitors Stuck on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

More than 500 Israeli tourists currently find themselves stranded along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, prompting the Bulgarian government to activate a special protection plan for Israeli citizens - marking the third time such measures have been put in place since the 2012 attack at Burgas airport, BNR reports.

Orlin Mandov, Israel’s Honorary Consul in Burgas, confirmed to the national radio that authorities have already established contact with the tourists. While details about their return to Israel remain unclear, all those requiring medical attention have so far received proper care.

Security efforts, both visible and behind the scenes, have been intensified to ensure the safety of Israeli visitors caught amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hamas attack on Israel last October, Bulgaria has once again activated this previously approved emergency plan to protect its Israeli guests. Lists of tourists have been drawn up, priorities set, yet the timing and logistics of their departure remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government advises its citizens against traveling to neighboring countries by car or bus, urging them to stay put for now. Mandov confirmed that security protocols for Israeli tourists are currently being adjusted in response to the situation.

“Israelis have always felt safe in Bulgaria,” Mandov stated. “They recognize the security measures and understand their importance. This is the third time we have activated this plan. Thanks to experience and cooperation, we know how to handle this. Many people are involved, and the process is unfolding according to plan. Of course, risks remain, so precautions are necessary.”

Should Israel reopen Ben Gurion Airport, Mandov assured that Bulgaria is prepared to act immediately. While land routes exist, he cautioned they are not fully secure, and there is a maritime option through Cyprus. Still, he recommended Israeli tourists remain where they are for the moment.

Mandov described the situation in Israel as dire. “We all anticipated something like this would happen eventually, but the timing surprised us - especially Iran. For Israel, this is a crucial operation for survival.”

He emphasized the strong cooperation between Bulgaria and Israel, underscoring that agreed security measures guarantee the protection of Israeli citizens on Bulgarian soil. At present, Mandov said, no additional assistance requests have been received from the stranded tourists.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)