North Macedonia’s President Accuses Bulgaria of Blocking EU Path; Radev Rejects Veto Claims

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market and the Euro: What to Expect After Adoption
The question of how Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro will influence the real estate market has sparked considerable interest among property owners
North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova openly criticized Bulgaria during a summit of the South East European Cooperation Process in Tirana, accusing Sofia of “abusing its veto right” over her country’s EU integration. She charged Bulgaria with contesting North Macedonia’s identity and engaging in historical revisionism, which she sees as blocking the European path for her country. Siljanovska-Davkova lamented that instead of the Balkans moving closer to Europe, what we are witnessing is a "Balkanization" of the European Union.
At the same event, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev responded directly to these accusations. He acknowledged the frustration expressed by Siljanovska-Davkova regarding the delays in North Macedonia’s EU accession but stressed that these are not due to vetoes or obstacles imposed by Bulgaria or any neighboring country. According to Radev, since the 2022 European Consensus, the focus has shifted to internal issues within North Macedonia, particularly challenges around human rights and the rule of law.
President Radev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s position that it will not set any additional conditions for Skopje’s EU negotiation process beyond the existing Good Neighbor Agreement and the established Framework for Negotiations. He emphasized Bulgaria’s readiness to support North Macedonia in meeting the Copenhagen criteria for EU membership, calling Bulgaria a close and friendly neighbor committed to helping its western neighbor move forward.
During the summit in Tirana, the Bulgarian head of state symbolically received the rotating presidency of the South East European Cooperation Process from Albanian President Bajram Begaj. Bulgaria will hold this role from July 1 until June 30 next year, marking 30 years since the initiative was founded in Sofia.
The joint press conference on June 16 ended on a tense note, with the differing views of the two presidents clearly visible.
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East
The Embassy of Turkey in Bulgaria reports a recent piece of misinformation circulating on social media. It also takes the chance to introduce the Center for Countering Disinformation
Bulgaria has received full support from Austria regarding its accession to the eurozone, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced following his meeting with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in Vienna.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling for international action:
Bulgaria and Uzbekistan are key players in linking Europe and Asia via the Transcaspian Transport Corridor
On May 16, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of North Macedonia, Ms. Agneza Rusi Popovska
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe