Elizabeth Fraser Joins Massive Attack for a Landmark Night at Sofia Live Festival 2025

The countdown is on: only ten days remain until what promises to be the most powerful edition of SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL so far. From June 27 to 29, 2025, the VIDAS ART ARENA - also known as the Kolodrum in Borisova Gradina - will once again be transformed into a vibrant hub of music, urban creativity, and cultural exchange. Each day, doors open at 4:30 PM, welcoming festivalgoers to a rich three-day lineup featuring renowned international acts alongside standout names from the Bulgarian scene.

The biggest surprise this year is the addition of Elizabeth Fraser to the lineup, who will perform live with MASSIVE ATTACK on the final night. Fraser, widely celebrated as the ethereal voice behind the Cocteau Twins, holds a special place in the history of alternative music. Since the group disbanded in 1997, she has maintained a solo career marked by her signature vocal style. In 1998, she famously collaborated with MASSIVE ATTACK on the iconic track "Teardrop" - a song that remains one of the most cherished entries in the British duo’s catalog. On June 29, Fraser will join MASSIVE ATTACK on stage to perform "Teardrop" live, marking one of the most anticipated moments of the festival.

This year’s headliners include MICHAEL KIWANUKA, JAMES BAY, and MOLCHAT DOMA. Also taking the stage are SHAME, JOEY VALENCE & BRAE, THE HORRORS, JESHI, and NOFUN, adding an eclectic international flavor. From Bulgaria, acts like HUG OR HANDSHAKE and ALI will represent the local scene.

Here’s the hour-by-hour festival schedule:

June 27

18:45 – HUG OR HANDSHAKE

20:15 – THE HORRORS

21:45 – JAMES BAY

June 28

17:30 – NOFUN!

18:45 – JESHI

20:15 – JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

21:45 – MOLCHAT DOMA

June 29

17:15 – ALI

18:10 – SHAME

19:40 – MICHAEL KIWANUKA

21:30 – MASSIVE ATTACK

SOFIA LIVE FESTIVAL is more than just a concert—it’s a full experience. In addition to the music, the festival offers several themed zones. A dedicated children's area will feature graffiti workshops and activities run by animators, all organized with support from 0511.bg. There’s also a space focused on mental well-being, ideal for festivalgoers who want to relax and recharge. For those seeking something a bit different, the Mystic Lounge will offer tarot readings and surprises with a mystical twist.

A festival market created in partnership with Kapana Fest will showcase creations by independent Bulgarian artists. Fans of exclusive merchandise will find a limited-edition Sofia Live × Stinky Socks collaboration available only on site.

The event continues its green mission this year. Organizers are encouraging all attendees to bring their own reusable drinkware - metal or plastic cups only, as glass is not allowed—and to dispose of waste in the designated recycling containers throughout the venue. Public transport is recommended as the most efficient and eco-friendly option for reaching the arena. Cyclists can also benefit from a 35% discount on travel with the Cyrcl bike-sharing platform using the special code SLF2025.

Tickets are still available via the official website (www.sofialivefest.com), Eventim, ticketstation.bg, and partner Eventim. Interest in the festival is high - 90% of day passes for June 29 have already been sold, and only a limited number of three-day passes remain.