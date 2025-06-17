European Airline Halts Routes to Israel and Jordan Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, as well as its European routes to Amman, effective immediately and lasting until September 15, 2025. The airline also confirmed that its aircraft will avoid flying over the airspace of Israel, Iraq, Iran, and Syria until further notice.

The decision follows the latest surge in tensions across the Middle East. According to the company, ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft remains its highest priority. Wizz Air stated it is working in close coordination with the relevant authorities to monitor the evolving situation.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be contacted directly via email, provided they made their booking through Wizz Air’s official website or mobile app. Those who purchased tickets through third-party platforms or travel agencies are advised to reach out to those providers for assistance regarding rebooking or refunds.

Wizz Air expressed regret for the disruption caused and thanked its customers for their understanding. The airline said it will continue to update travelers as new developments emerge.