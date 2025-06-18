Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars

Politics » DEFENSE | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars @Ministry of Defense

Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16 for the joint acquisition of new three-coordinate radar systems. The signing took place during the 55th edition of the International Aeronautics and Space Exhibition, held at the Bourges Congress Center in Paris.

The agreement outlines a cooperation framework between Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense and France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces for the implementation of a project aimed at equipping Bulgaria with new 3D radar capabilities. As part of the framework, an Acquisition Order will follow, which will allow Bulgaria to procure the main equipment for seven three-coordinate radars. The deal also includes the provision of accompanying services, such as training programs for Bulgarian personnel.

The joint acquisition model will enable the project to take advantage of European-level funding mechanisms. In particular, it opens up access to financial support through the “Security Measures for Europe (SAFE)” instrument, which aims to reinforce the European defense industry. Additional resources may be made available under the broader European Defense Industry Program.

The Bulgarian delegation attending the exhibition in Bourges is led by Minister Zapryanov and includes Deputy Defense Minister Adelina Nikolova, along with officials from key directorates of the Ministry of Defense. The meeting with Minister Lecornu and the signed agreement mark a step forward in Bulgaria’s defense modernization and deepen its cooperation with France in the field of military technology and European defense initiatives.

Tags: Bulgaria, France, defense, radar

