Kyiv Reels from Overnight Missile Barrage: 14 Dead, Over 50 Injured

At least 14 people were killed and over 50 injured during a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight between June 16 and 17. The assault, which lasted nearly nine hours, saw waves of kamikaze drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles launched at the Ukrainian capital. Dozens of explosions were heard across the city throughout the night, according to eyewitness reports.

Authorities confirmed that a ballistic missile struck a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, completely destroying one of its entrances down to the basement. More than 40 apartments were damaged in the building, with fears that people may still be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who was present at the site, said that emergency workers managed to pull people from collapsed structures, stairwells, and damaged flats. As of Monday morning, 14 people were confirmed dead and 55 injured, including at least three children.

Damage was reported at 27 locations across various districts of the capital, including Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi, and Obolonskyi. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure were all affected. One of the incidents involved a fire at a five-storey residential building, which injured 18 people in Solomianskyi. A kindergarten in Darnytskyi and a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi also sustained damage. In Shevchenkivskyi, the upper floors of several buildings were hit.

A drone strike during the attack also hit a dormitory at the Kyiv Aviation Institute, reportedly damaging the 10th floor and breaking windows on three other levels. Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the death of a 62-year-old U.S. citizen in Solomianskyi district. The man died in a nearby building while medics were assisting others injured in the strike.

Russian attacks were also reported outside the capital. In Kyiv Oblast, a woman was injured and several homes were damaged. In the Obukhiv district, a 60-year-old man was wounded during earlier drone strikes on June 16.

In Odesa, Russian drones injured 13 people, including a child. All were hospitalized following the early morning attack, which also damaged multiple civilian buildings. Emergency workers and volunteers are continuing debris-clearing efforts. The port city, home to around one million people, remains a regular target in Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russian airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks, with repeated large-scale attacks on Kyiv and other major cities recorded throughout May and June.