Dutch Regulator Signals Crackdown as KSA Urges Cooperation with Industry

The Dutch gambling sector finds itself at a crossroads. While the market continues to mature under a strict regulatory framework, operators are being told to clean up their act or face potentially severe consequences.

During the 2025 Gaming in Holland Conference, Renske Fikkers of the Netherlands Gambling Authority (KSA) introduced what she dubbed “Regulator 2.0”: a more collaborative, less punitive model of engagement. However, this change in tone came with a stark warning that the KSA is prepared to escalate its approach, including implementing the most extensive advertising ban the country has ever seen, if rules continue to be flouted.

Pressure Builds on Operators

The iGaming industry in the Netherlands has grown quickly since the legalisation of remote gambling in 2021. What started with just 10 licensed platforms has grown into a thriving, highly regulated marketplace, with over 30 licensed operators and a projected market value of €6.5 billion by the end of 2025. According to Jan Vermeer, these platforms offer an increasingly competitive and player-focused experience, built on strong regulatory foundations and consumer trust (source: besteonlinecasinonederland.com). Benefits such as secure transactions, player protections, and game variety have bolstered consumer confidence, making regulation a net positive for legitimate operators.

That said, Fikkers made it clear that success cannot come at the cost of regulatory compliance. While the KSA wants to be seen as a cooperative body rather than an enforcer issuing penalties, it has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to advertising misconduct. “Far too often, advertising rules are not properly followed,” she stated, noting that public outrage is pushing the idea of a complete ad ban from theoretical to realistic.

The Warning Bells Are Ringing

The tension lies in the KSA’s dual role: it must maintain public confidence while supporting industry development. This makes the proposed advertising ban a high-stakes deterrent rather than a first-choice solution. The industry already faces an incoming ban on sports sponsorship deals, which comes into effect this July. That ban alone will reshape how many gambling brands operate and market themselves.

Looking ahead to the 2026 licensing cycle, Fikkers noted that the regulator will closely scrutinise operators’ historical conduct, both positive and negative. “We want to make this a joint process,” she explained, aiming for smoother application procedures through early engagement with industry bodies. However, the message was unmistakable: continued breaches will make leniency difficult to justify.

Operators in the Crosshairs

At the same conference, attention turned to the black market. This is an issue that licensed operators argue undermines both compliance efforts and consumer safety. Björn Fuchs of trade group VNLOK issued a direct appeal to technology firms and financial institutions to step up.

“Google, Facebook, and banks need to stop enabling these illegal actors,” said Fuchs. He pointed out that these companies are able to identify and block unlicensed operations, but are not using those tools effectively. The sentiment was echoed by Nederlandse Loterij CEO Arjan Blok, who warned that the current efforts are insufficient to stamp out illegal gambling platforms.

Blok pushed for tighter restrictions, such as delisting unauthorised apps, cutting off payment channels, and blacklisting rogue sites. He also revealed that the lottery had taken civil legal action against Lalabet, an operator previously fined by the KSA, and had begun proceedings against another unnamed party.

Despite the mounting regulatory pressure, it’s important to recognise the positive impact regulated iGaming has had in the Netherlands. Since legalisation, the sector has created jobs, generated significant tax revenue, and brought gambling activity out of the shadows. Licensing requirements ensure that operators meet strict standards for player protection, data security, and fairness.

Consumers now benefit from safer environments, verified game outcomes, and transparent payment systems. The growth of the sector is also driving innovation, with Dutch operators investing in responsible gaming tools and tech-driven solutions that help maintain integrity. These are real gains that shouldn’t be overlooked in the current debate.

Who Holds the Line?

These decisions and opinions reflect a growing frustration within the legal gambling ecosystem. Regulated operators invest heavily in compliance, best data reporting practices, and secure gambling tools. Yet, if illegal sites continue to thrive without consequences, it creates a deeply uneven playing field. The legal market’s long-term health depends on clamping down hard on these threats, not just through laws, but through enforcement with real bite.

The KSA’s “Regulator 2.0” model suggests it understands the complexity of this balancing act. While it is willing to work more openly with operators, it won’t tolerate bad behaviour that tarnishes the sector’s credibility. This dual approach could be the key to ensuring the Netherlands remains a trusted and well-managed gambling market.

However, time is running out. As public concern over advertising continues to grow, the industry may soon face even tighter limitations unless it can demonstrate serious change. Whether it’s ad compliance or collective action against illegal providers, stakeholders now have to prove that cooperation is at the forefront of their business plan.





