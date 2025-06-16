Iran Urges Gulf States to Press U.S. and Israel for Ceasefire, Offers Flexibility in Nuclear Talks

Tehran has reached out to key Gulf states - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman - asking them to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Israel into agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in exchange for Iranian flexibility on its nuclear program. According to two Iranian and three regional sources cited by Reuters, these efforts come amid the most intense escalation between Israel and Iran in recent history.

Throughout the weekend, Gulf leaders and top diplomats were engaged in urgent communication with counterparts in Washington, Tehran, and beyond, seeking to prevent a broader regional conflict. One Iranian source said that Iran is prepared to show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, but only if hostilities with Israel are halted.

A Gulf source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia have all made direct appeals to the U.S. to pressure Israel into accepting a ceasefire and restarting talks with Tehran. Another regional source and an official briefed on Iran's diplomatic outreach confirmed that Tehran asked Qatar and Oman to mediate a return to nuclear discussions. However, Iranian officials made it clear that serious talks could only begin after Israeli strikes cease, as Iran will not negotiate under active bombardment.

So far, there has been no official response from Iran’s foreign ministry or from the relevant ministries and offices in Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the U.S., or Israel. Asked whether diplomacy might soon end the current military campaign, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told local radio that it was “a little early” to consider ending the war, noting that “you don't go to war and look to end it three days later.”

The crisis was sparked on Friday morning when Israel launched a surprise offensive that eliminated top figures in Iran’s military leadership and inflicted damage on nuclear infrastructure. Israel has said it intends to escalate the campaign until Tehran’s capacity to pursue a nuclear weapon is neutralized. Iran, meanwhile, maintains that its nuclear program is purely civilian in nature.

In the background, Oman is working on a draft ceasefire proposal aimed at restarting U.S.-Iran negotiations. A planned sixth round of nuclear talks in Muscat was cancelled just one day after Israel’s initial attack. According to regional sources, the Omani draft suggests that Iran suspend all nuclear enrichment for one to three years, with stringent inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in place. The proposal would allow Iran to eventually enrich uranium up to 3.67% purity and invite international participation in its nuclear program, serving as a trust-building mechanism.

One of the Iranian sources stated that Tehran could accept such a framework - suspension of enrichment, full access for IAEA inspectors, and confidence-building steps - if Israel agreed to an immediate ceasefire. In exchange, Iran would expect the U.S. to recognize its right to peaceful nuclear development and lift existing sanctions.

Additionally, Iran has reached out to Turkey with a request to appeal directly to President Trump, and reportedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to speak with both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It remains unclear whether Russia will take on a broader diplomatic role.

Despite strong rhetoric, including vows to "open the gates of hell," Iranian officials appear to be seriously considering de-escalation. According to one source in Tehran, the leadership is aware of the long-term consequences a regional war could bring and is prepared to halt its retaliatory strikes if Israel does the same.