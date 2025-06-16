Israeli Strike Hits Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast,

Iran’s state broadcaster went off air on Monday following a direct Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building during a live broadcast. The on-air anchor, Sahar Emami, was seen fleeing her desk as the studio filled with smoke and debris. Moments later, the transmission was cut. Around 30 minutes after the attack, IRIB resumed broadcasting from a backup studio. Emami returned to the screen later in the program.

⚡️????????????????BREAKING:



In a brazen act of aggression, Israel bombed Iran State TV IRIB’s building during live news coverage.



Minutes after the Israeli bombing of the Iranian radio and television building, the Iranian news channel resumed normal live broadcasting including Sahar Emami… pic.twitter.com/aRVTyXWIg1 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) June 16, 2025

The Israeli strike marked a new stage in its bombing campaign, broadening the scope to include state media. Until now, Israeli officials had insisted their targets in Iran were limited to facilities linked to nuclear and missile programs. However, the attack on IRIB, located in a densely populated part of Tehran, and Israel's issuance of evacuation orders for multiple neighborhoods in the capital, including the one housing the state broadcaster, suggest a widening operational strategy.

Despite the orders, it remains unclear how many civilians have managed to flee or whether such evacuations are feasible under the current conditions. Israeli strikes in recent days have killed roughly 250 people in Iran, according to the Iranian health ministry. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile barrages that have left 24 people dead in Israel, according to emergency services there. One of Iran's missiles reportedly struck the oil refinery in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

The Israeli military claims it now has full control of Tehran’s airspace after disabling Iran’s air defense systems. Reports also indicate that Israeli forces considered a high-level assassination operation targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei over the weekend, but the plan was not approved by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israel has since urged the Trump administration to escalate its involvement in the conflict, specifically asking for assistance in targeting Iran's underground uranium enrichment sites. However, Washington has so far limited its role to helping defend Israel rather than participating directly in offensive operations.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned after Monday’s Iranian missile strikes that Tehran's population "is going to pay the price soon" for attacks on Israeli cities. He later clarified that civilians would not be targeted directly but were expected to evacuate from key areas. Earlier in the day, Katz had also declared the IRIB a target, calling it "Iran’s propaganda mouthpiece" and vowing it would be "silenced."

Despite the damage to its main building, Iranian state television quickly reestablished its signal. Senior IRIB official Hassan Abedini issued a defiant statement, accusing Israel of trying to silence Iran’s voice but insisting the attempt would fail. “The Zionist regime, the enemy of the Iranian nation, carried out a military operation against our news network,” Abedini said. “But they should know — the voice of the Islamic revolution and great Iran will not be silenced through military attacks.”