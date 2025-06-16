Bulgaria: Union Pushes for Wage Hike, Begins Monitoring Prices of Basic Goods

In preparation for Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has launched a new initiative to monitor the prices of 20 essential items on a monthly basis. This effort follows the signing of a cooperation memorandum with the government aimed at curbing any unjustified price hikes linked to the euro’s introduction.

Until now, the trade union tracked changes in consumer prices and subsistence income quarterly. Under the new initiative, monitoring will be conducted monthly and will focus on the so-called “small consumer basket” across all 28 regions of the country. The basket includes 17 product groups, such as bread and flour, eggs, milk, rice, vegetables, fruit, gasoline, and common daily purchases like a banichka, a cup of coffee, and mineral water. Lyuboslav Kostov, who heads the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training at CITUB, said the monitoring is meant to provide consumer protections and ensure price stability during the transition.

Following the favorable convergence report on Bulgaria’s eurozone readiness, CITUB is also calling for an increase in public sector wages. The union is seeking an additional 62 million leva in the state budget to support a 5% salary increase beginning July 1. The proposed raise would apply to various underfunded sectors, including healthcare, the Road Infrastructure Agency, and the national public broadcasters BNR, BNT, and BTA.

CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov stressed that now is the moment to focus on income growth, particularly in light of the positive assessment of Bulgaria’s eurozone progress. He argued that wage convergence with the rest of the EU must go hand-in-hand with currency convergence. According to Dimitrov, the proposed budget allocation represents just 0.06% of total projected government spending for 2025, which exceeds 96 billion leva.

As part of the broader initiative to ensure fair pricing and public awareness, CITUB will also take part in a newly formed public council, working alongside the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Consumer Protection Commission. The union plans to prepare informational materials highlighting price and income trends during the transition period.