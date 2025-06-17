Sunny and Hot Across Bulgaria on June 17, Cloudier in the Mountains

The country will see mostly sunny skies on Monday, June 17. In the afternoon, some cloudiness is expected to build over mountainous areas. Winds will be light, coming from the north and northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C, with around 30°C expected in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be sunny overall, with some cloud cover developing later in the afternoon. A light breeze is forecast along the shore. Maximum temperatures will vary between 25°C and 28°C. The temperature of the sea water will range from 21°C to 23°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly clear in the morning, turning cloudier during the afternoon hours. There is a chance of light, scattered rain showers, particularly over southwestern mountain regions. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Highs will reach about 23°C at elevations of 1,200 meters and around 15°C at 2,000 meters.