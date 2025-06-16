Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted

Nearly 83% of Bulgaria’s administrative institutions are technically prepared to operate with the euro, according to figures from the national online platform created to track the progress of state structures during the currency transition. Out of 521 institutions required to adapt, 516 have submitted plans and completed their systems’ adjustment for euro compatibility.

The Ministry of e-Government is at the forefront of this nationwide effort, overseeing the modernization of public sector IT infrastructure. Particular focus has been placed on adapting all systems that handle financial data and monetary transactions, spanning both central and local government bodies.

To ensure transparency and oversight, the ministry has developed a digital platform - https://evro.egov.bg/ - that allows the public to monitor progress in real time. Each institution updates its progress every two weeks, and the Ministry has provided uniform methodological guidance to help organizations manage the transition cost-effectively and without disruptions.

The platform provides detailed and summary reports on each institution’s adaptation status, ensuring traceability and public accountability. The scope of monitoring includes not just ministries and agencies, but also key institutions such as the Presidential and Parliamentary administrations, the Ombudsman, the Court of Audit, the Supreme Judicial Council, and its Inspectorate - 602 entities in total.

Of these, 516 bodies operate systems that require adaptation. However, five administrative structures have yet to begin their preparations. These include the municipalities of Bozhurishte, Pomorie, and Panagyurishte, as well as the Severen district in Plovdiv and the Novi Iskar district in Sofia.

Progress has surged significantly over the past two months. By mid-June, 82.79% of the required adaptations had been completed - more than double the 39.69% rate reported at the end of March. So far, 1,709 out of 2,133 information systems have successfully passed euro-compatibility testing, accounting for just over 80% of all targeted systems. The remaining 420 are currently undergoing final updates and are expected to meet the deadline.

Under the legislation governing Bulgaria’s euro adoption, all financial information systems must be fully prepared at least three months before the switch. As a result, beginning October 1, the Ministry of e-Government will start conducting thorough inspections to verify compliance with the law.

