Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 16:33
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted @Ministry of e-Government

Nearly 83% of Bulgaria’s administrative institutions are technically prepared to operate with the euro, according to figures from the national online platform created to track the progress of state structures during the currency transition. Out of 521 institutions required to adapt, 516 have submitted plans and completed their systems’ adjustment for euro compatibility.

The Ministry of e-Government is at the forefront of this nationwide effort, overseeing the modernization of public sector IT infrastructure. Particular focus has been placed on adapting all systems that handle financial data and monetary transactions, spanning both central and local government bodies.

To ensure transparency and oversight, the ministry has developed a digital platformhttps://evro.egov.bg/ - that allows the public to monitor progress in real time. Each institution updates its progress every two weeks, and the Ministry has provided uniform methodological guidance to help organizations manage the transition cost-effectively and without disruptions.

The platform provides detailed and summary reports on each institution’s adaptation status, ensuring traceability and public accountability. The scope of monitoring includes not just ministries and agencies, but also key institutions such as the Presidential and Parliamentary administrations, the Ombudsman, the Court of Audit, the Supreme Judicial Council, and its Inspectorate - 602 entities in total.

Of these, 516 bodies operate systems that require adaptation. However, five administrative structures have yet to begin their preparations. These include the municipalities of Bozhurishte, Pomorie, and Panagyurishte, as well as the Severen district in Plovdiv and the Novi Iskar district in Sofia.

Progress has surged significantly over the past two months. By mid-June, 82.79% of the required adaptations had been completed - more than double the 39.69% rate reported at the end of March. So far, 1,709 out of 2,133 information systems have successfully passed euro-compatibility testing, accounting for just over 80% of all targeted systems. The remaining 420 are currently undergoing final updates and are expected to meet the deadline.

Under the legislation governing Bulgaria’s euro adoption, all financial information systems must be fully prepared at least three months before the switch. As a result, beginning October 1, the Ministry of e-Government will start conducting thorough inspections to verify compliance with the law.

Source: Ministry of e-Government

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, platform

Related Articles:

Could Bulgaria Face a 'Greek Scenario' After Adopting the Euro?

With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, questions are surfacing about whether the country might face financial risks similar to those that led to Greece’s debt crisis

Business » Finance | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

New Law, Old Problems: Will Bulgaria’s Supply Chain Shake-Up Work?

Until July 14, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Agriculture is accepting proposals from farmers, processors, and traders on a new draft law aimed at regulating the supply chain

Business » Industry | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Free Leva Deposits and Automatic Euro Conversion Announced Ahead of Currency Switch

Several Bulgarian banks have introduced a period during which individuals can deposit cash in leva into their accounts free of charge

Business | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Union Pushes for Wage Hike, Begins Monitoring Prices of Basic Goods

In preparation for Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has launched a new initiative to monitor the prices of 20 essential items on a monthly basis

Society | June 16, 2025, Monday // 17:46

Sunny and Hot Across Bulgaria on June 17, Cloudier in the Mountains

The country will see mostly sunny skies on Monday, June 17

Society » Environment | June 16, 2025, Monday // 17:40

Bulgaria’s Euro Shift Begins: Shops Start Showing Leva and Euro Prices Before Deadline

The introduction of dual pricing in leva and euro is progressing smoothly and, in some cases, even ahead of the planned timeline in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | June 16, 2025, Monday // 15:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

An elderly woman of Bulgarian origin has died following a missile strike in the Israeli city of Bat Yam

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 14:31

Evacuation Plan Ready: Bulgaria Braces for Emergency Amid Escalating Chaos in Israel and Iran

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has confirmed that Bulgaria has a specific and actionable plan in place to evacuate its citizens from Israel

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 11:50

Bulgaria Evacuates 11 Citizens from Jordan, Prepares for Operations in Israel and Iran

A group of 11 Bulgarian citizens who requested evacuation have safely departed from Jordan

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 10:16

Turkey’s Counter-Disinformation Center Debunks Misinformation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Embassy of Turkey in Bulgaria reports a recent piece of misinformation circulating on social media. It also takes the chance to introduce the Center for Countering Disinformation

Politics » Diplomacy | June 16, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Bulgaria to Chair South-East European Cooperation Process from July 2025

President Rumen Radev is taking part in the Meeting of Heads of State and Government within the framework of the South-East European Cooperation Process

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Austria Backs Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid, PM Zhelyazkov Says

Bulgaria has received full support from Austria regarding its accession to the eurozone, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced following his meeting with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in Vienna.

Politics » Diplomacy | June 13, 2025, Friday // 15:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria