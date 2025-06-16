EU Proposes Travel Restrictions for Russian Diplomats in New Sanctions Package

Schengen at 40: A Milestone of Freedom and Unity in Europe
This week, the European Union celebrates a landmark moment in its history - the 40th anniversary of the Schengen Agreement
At a meeting of EU permanent representatives held in Brussels, several member states put forward a proposal to impose restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats across the European Union. The suggestion comes as part of the discussions around the 18th sanctions package against Russia, initially introduced by the European Commission last week. The package is expected to receive swift approval from the member states.
The Commission also presented a number of adjustments to the proposed sanctions. These amendments are specifically directed at software used in the financial services sector. Alongside this, new restrictions targeting Belarus were introduced, citing its ongoing support for Russia’s military actions against Ukraine.
The talks also touched on the issue of cryptocurrencies and the importance of closing loopholes that could enable the circumvention of sanctions. Another major point of discussion was the coordinated approach with the G7 on enforcing the price cap on Russian oil exports. While the current ceiling stands at per barrel, the Commission has proposed lowering it to . However, this suggestion has raised concerns among some EU representatives.
President Rumen Radev’s recent statement that 18 of the 27 EU member states held referendums on their accession under the condition of adopting the euro does not hold up against the facts
Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has once again voiced his support for elevating the euro’s role in the global financial system
Latvian MEP Ivars Ijabs from the "Renew Europe" group believes that Bulgaria’s plans to adopt the euro are a positive move, both for its citizens and its economy
Thousands of people gathered in Budapest on Tuesday in a protest against the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Austria will hold three days of national mourning following the deadly school shooting in the city of Graz
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe