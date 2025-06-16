Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

An elderly woman of Bulgarian origin has died following a missile strike in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, part of the recent Iranian attacks. The news was reported by BNR correspondents in Israel, Fenya and Iskra Dekalo. At this stage, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not officially confirmed the information.

According to her relatives, 94-year-old Bella Ashkenazi was among the victims of a rocket that struck a 14-storey residential building in the coastal city. Bella was known in the local Bulgarian community as the wife of Haim Ashkenazi, who for years led the Bulgarian Club in Bat Yam.

The Ashkenazi family reportedly had mobility issues and were unable to reach the shelter in the basement during the attack. Their son and a personal caregiver remained in the apartment with them during the strike, explained their granddaughter Boena.

Haim Ashkenazi and the couple’s son were injured and have been hospitalized. Both remain in hospital and are currently unable to speak, according to additional information provided by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Source: BNR

