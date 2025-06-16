Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Stays in ATP Top 20 Amid Injury Pause

Sports | June 16, 2025, Monday // 12:29
Grigor Dimitrov continues to maintain his position among the world’s elite, holding on to 19th place in the latest ATP rankings. The 34-year-old Bulgarian remains with a tally of 2,205 points, unchanged since his last appearance at Roland Garros. There, Dimitrov withdrew during the opening round, and he has not returned to the court since.

Hopes of seeing him back in action this week were dashed after he pulled out of the Queen’s Club tournament due to injury concerns. This decision means Dimitrov will likely make his return directly at Wimbledon, where he could begin his campaign on grass - if fitness allows.

Meanwhile, several Bulgarian players made notable moves further down the ATP ladder. Iliyan Radulov registered the most significant progress, climbing 12 spots to reach No. 436. Dimitar Kuzmanov also advanced, gaining 10 positions to sit at No. 253. Adrian Andreev is currently ranked 329th.

At the top of the men’s singles rankings, Italian star Jannik Sinner continues to lead the field with 10,880 points. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz follows in second with 8,850, while Germany’s Alexander Zverev rounds out the top three with 6,500 points.

