Bulgaria's Euro Shift Begins: Shops Start Showing Leva and Euro Prices Before Deadline

June 16, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria's Euro Shift Begins: Shops Start Showing Leva and Euro Prices Before Deadline

The introduction of dual pricing in leva and euro is progressing smoothly and, in some cases, even ahead of the planned timeline in Bulgaria. That was the assessment of Nikolay Valkanov, Executive Director of the Association for Modern Trade, during an appearance on BNT. According to him, businesses are moving at full speed in their preparations, and the sector is in the final phase of what has been a lengthy and carefully coordinated process.

We've been involved from the very beginning,” Valkanov noted, referring to the association’s participation in working groups under the Coordination Council of the Council of Ministers. “We have a clear understanding of what needs to be done. Companies are following the schedule closely, and some are even going beyond it - already displaying prices in both leva and euro, as well as printing receipts that include a total amount in euro and the official exchange rate.

Still, there are transitional issues. Valkanov addressed growing confusion among consumers caused by some retailers who print euro prices in red - traditionally a color associated with promotions. While he applauded the initiative of these “bolder traders,” he also called for flexibility and understanding from the Consumer Protection Commission. In his view, rather than penalizing such attempts, the authorities should support them as positive examples for others to follow.

As for the technical side of the transition, Valkanov pointed out that it mostly involves software updates to the fiscal devices. However, he expressed concern about delays related to Regulation 18 and the lack of timely communication with businesses - particularly smaller retailers. “Let me underline this,” he said, “the institutions still owe clarity and support to small businesses. They’re the ones who may struggle the most in this process.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

