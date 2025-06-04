New Parasite Spreading in Bulgaria: Do You Have These 3 Alarming Symptoms?

Speaking to Nova News, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev raised concerns about a growing health issue in Bulgaria: tick-borne infections and, more recently, leishmaniasis. He explained that the disease, while not new, is gaining ground in the country, in part due to the large population of stray dogs, which serve as a primary reservoir for the parasite.

The transmission cycle, according to him, begins with parasites living on the skin of infected dogs. These parasites are then passed to humans through nighttime bites from bedbugs. Depending on where the parasite takes hold in the body, the clinical picture varies. The most common form affects the skin and can result in disfiguring sores, particularly troubling when they appear on the face. The second type involves the mucous membranes, and the most severe, visceral leishmaniasis, affects internal organs, leading to high fever and swollen lymph nodes.

In Bulgaria, Kantardzhiev noted, there are clinics that can both diagnose and treat the disease. For cutaneous infections, the standard approach is to burn the sore with nitrogen. Treatment options for more advanced forms involve specific medications, including Amphotericin B and Aromamycin, which can be applied topically, taken orally, or administered via injection depending on the severity of the infection.

As a general precaution, he advised the public to take steps to guard against insects. His recommendation was clear: don’t panic, but take action. Use repellents, spray your body, and plug in insect-repellent devices in the evening. If a suspicious wound appears on the skin - one that doesn’t resemble a regular pimple - immediate medical attention is advised.

On the topic of seasonal flu and other viral infections, Kantardzhiev pointed out that the flu situation is less serious this year compared to the previous one. While some try to alarm the public with warnings about new coronavirus variants, he suggests not overreacting. For typical viral complaints, he recommends a time-tested home remedy: lemon with baking soda - not just for cocktails, but for sore throats, too.

When asked how to protect children, his advice was down-to-earth. He urged parents to carry chlorhexidine wipes and teach their kids basic hygiene - washing hands before meals and after using the toilet. Children should drink only safe, tested water and consume well-washed produce. “Everything is under control,” Kantardzhiev concluded, “and when someone tries to scare you, there's usually an agenda behind it.”