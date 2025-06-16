Evacuation Plan Ready: Bulgaria Braces for Emergency Amid Escalating Chaos in Israel and Iran

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has confirmed that Bulgaria has a specific and actionable plan in place to evacuate its citizens from Israel, should the need arise. Speaking during a visit to the newly opened Fire Safety and Population Protection base in Simitli, he stressed that authorities are fully prepared and simply waiting for the most appropriate moment to act. Coordination with national services is already underway to ensure the safe movement of people to secure locations.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that there is currently no immediate threat to Bulgaria’s national security, which is why the Security Council has not been convened. He noted that the presence of six Bulgarian diplomats in Iran has not yet necessitated evacuation, but the government remains ready to act if the situation demands it.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev echoed these assurances, stating that Bulgaria’s priority is the safe withdrawal of its citizens from conflict zones in the Middle East. He pointed out that lists of Bulgarians wishing to leave Israel are being continuously updated, as new names are being added on a daily basis. The task is complicated by the fact that citizens are spread across multiple locations, not just in Tel Aviv. To maintain constant communication, the embassy in Israel remains open around the clock, and a 24-hour hotline has been made available.

Georgiev also reported a recent success: eleven Bulgarians have been safely evacuated from Jordan. Among them were eight Erasmus program participants and three family members, who are now back in Bulgaria.

However, logistical challenges remain. Israel’s airspace is currently closed, making air evacuation impossible. Jordan’s airspace, while open, offers only short and unpredictable windows for safe travel. As a result, the only viable option at present is overland movement to safer areas.

Meanwhile, a cultural delegation attending the “Bulgarian Soul of the Holy Land” festival in Israel found themselves caught in the middle of the conflict. Dimitrina Kyurkchieva, one of the 13 members of the Bulgarian group, described to BNR nights of missile attacks and a sudden shift from celebration to survival. She recounted how local residents were just as stunned by the scale of the attacks, with authorities ordering all foreign guests to remain in bomb shelters. Strikes have hit Tel Aviv and Haifa, and hopes for evacuation remain the group's only source of comfort.

Mikhailina Pavlova, editor-in-chief of "Evreiski Vesti" ("Jewish News"), also offered a grim overview of the situation during a live interview. She noted that "a major power plant in Haifa had been struck and confirmed reports that Iran is now using a new generation of missile systems. Unlike Israel, which has focused on military and nuclear targets, Iran’s attacks appear to be aimed at civilians - among them the Weizmann Institute, a leading research center in fields like medicine, physics, and artificial intelligence."

Still, Pavlova expressed cautious optimism. She suggested that Iran’s actions might eventually undermine the regime itself, along with its affiliated militant groups - Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. Such a shift, she argued, could open the door to greater stability and long-term peace in the region.

Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted

Nearly 83% of Bulgaria’s administrative institutions are technically prepared to operate with the euro

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 16:33

Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

An elderly woman of Bulgarian origin has died following a missile strike in the Israeli city of Bat Yam

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 14:31

Bulgaria Evacuates 11 Citizens from Jordan, Prepares for Operations in Israel and Iran

A group of 11 Bulgarian citizens who requested evacuation have safely departed from Jordan

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 10:16

Turkey’s Counter-Disinformation Center Debunks Misinformation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Embassy of Turkey in Bulgaria reports a recent piece of misinformation circulating on social media. It also takes the chance to introduce the Center for Countering Disinformation

Politics » Diplomacy | June 16, 2025, Monday // 09:04

Bulgaria to Chair South-East European Cooperation Process from July 2025

President Rumen Radev is taking part in the Meeting of Heads of State and Government within the framework of the South-East European Cooperation Process

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Austria Backs Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid, PM Zhelyazkov Says

Bulgaria has received full support from Austria regarding its accession to the eurozone, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced following his meeting with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in Vienna.

Politics » Diplomacy | June 13, 2025, Friday // 15:44
