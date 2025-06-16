Sign It, Send It: Fast-Track Your Contracts with eSign PDFs

E-signatures have transformed document signing, offering many benefits over traditional paper signatures. They significantly contract turnaround times by as much as 75%. Furthermore, incorporating eSignatures into digital documents enhances compliance, boosts security, and offers increased convenience. But how exactly can you implement this technology?

This guide will show you how to create digital signatures in PDF documents using eSign APIs.

Preparation and setup

Preparing and setting up the necessary resources to use the eSign API effectively is essential before starting the integration process. Here are the key steps:

Obtain access to the eSign API documentation and resources

Start by gaining access to the documentation and resources provided by the eSign API provider. This typically includes detailed guides, code samples, and reference materials, all essential for understanding and implementing the technology.

For example, if you're using the Lumin Sign API, you can access their developer center, which offers comprehensive documentation and other important information.

Set up API credentials and authentication methods

To interact with the eSign API, you must obtain API credentials and set up authentication methods. This often involves registering your application, obtaining API keys or tokens, and configuring authentication protocols such as X-API-KEY or HTTP Basic Auth.

Integrating eSign API into Your Application

Once you've completed the preparation phase, it's time to integrate the eSign PDF into your application. Here’s how to go about it:

Choose a programming language or platform for integration

Select a programming language or platform that best suits your application's requirements and development environment.

The eSign API can typically be integrated with various platforms and applications that support document-signing functionalities. Some common platforms where you can integrate the eSign API for PDF signing include:

Web applications. The API can be integrated into websites or web-based applications to enable users to sign PDFs online.

Mobile applications. It can also be integrated into mobile apps to facilitate PDF signing directly from mobile devices.

Document management systems (DMS). DMS platforms leverage eSign APIs to enable electronic signature capabilities within their document workflows.

Implement the necessary API calls to authenticate and access the eSign functionality

Depending on your provider, you can use the provided SDKs or make direct API calls to authenticate with the eSign API and access its functionality. This involves sending authentication credentials with each API request and handling authentication errors.

For example, if you’re using Lumin Sign, you can use X-API-KEY or HTTP Basic Auth for Authentication to the API, which you can then use to make authorized API calls to upload documents, define signature fields, and request signatures.

Uploading PDF Documents for Signature Insertion

With the eSign API integrated into your application, you can now upload PDF documents and prepare them for signature insertion. Here’s what to know.

Prepare the PDF documents to be signed

To successfully draw signatures online, it is important to verify that the PDF documents are properly formatted and contain all necessary content. This may involve pre-processing the PDFs to ensure they meet any special requirements. For example, you may need to flatten form fields, remove sensitive information, or optimize the file size for faster upload and processing.

Use the eSign API to upload the PDF documents to the eSignature platform

Once satisfied, use the API upload endpoints to securely upload the PDF documents to the eSignature platform. Your application or system will likely have a user interface or functionality for users to upload PDF documents. This could be through file upload forms, file selection screens, or document management features.

Verify successful document upload and availability for signature insertion

After uploading the documents, verify that the process was successful and ensure that inserting an electronic signature in PDFs is possible. This can be as simple as logging in to the platform to check your queue of documents physically or getting in touch with the recipient for verification. It may also involve checking response codes and retrieving file IDs for further processing.

Defining Signature Fields and Positions

You must define signature fields and specify their positions within the document before you try to insert electronic signatures in PDF.

Identify the areas in the PDF document where signatures need to be inserted

Carefully analyze the PDFs to identify the locations where signatures should be inserted. The areas designated for signatures, initials, dates, or other form fields will likely be signature lines, checkboxes, or other placeholders where signers must provide their electronic signatures.

Define signature fields programmatically using the eSign API

Use the eSign API's signature field creation endpoints to programmatically define fields where signees will insert their signature in PDF documents. Specify relevant parameters such as field names, types (e.g., signature, initials), and optional attributes.

Specify the position, size, and style of signature fields as needed

You may also want to customize the appearance and behavior of signature fields by specifying their position, size, and style within the PDFs. For instance, with Lumin Sign, the height of the signature fields is set to accommodate a font size of 12. Additionally, the width of these fields is determined by the length of the tag enclosed in square brackets. If you need the fields to be wider, simply add white spaces after the last tag identifier.

Ensure that the fields for the online signature on the PDF are accurately positioned and aligned with the document's layout to deliver a seamless signing experience.

Conclusion

Incorporating eSign APIs into your document management system streamlines the creation of legally binding online PDF signatures. In today's digital landscape, this integration can help accelerate various business processes, such as contracts, legal paperwork, approvals, acknowledgments, financials, etc.

Even students can apply for and sign signature loans online without visiting the bank. Follow the steps outlined in this guide, and embrace eSign APIs to enhance your document signing processes and explore new digital opportunities.





