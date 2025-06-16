Turkey’s Counter-Disinformation Center Debunks Misinformation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The Embassy of Turkey in Bulgaria reports a recent piece of misinformation circulating on social media. It also takes the chance to introduce the Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM), which operates under Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

A false claim has been spreading that “a portion of the Israeli civilian aircraft fleet is deployed in Türkiye.” The DMM has thoroughly investigated this and confirmed the information is incorrect. There are no Israeli civil or military aviation operations in Turkey, meaning no Israeli aircraft are present at Turkish airports or hangars.

Following Israel’s violent attacks on Palestinians, Turkey halted all flights and aviation cooperation with Israel. This includes a ban on Israeli officials using Turkish airspace - a fact that has been reported in various media outlets.

The Embassy warns citizens not to trust manipulative or misleading news. It also cautions that those spreading such false information risk legal action, as it threatens Turkey’s national security.

The DMM serves a crucial function in today’s environment, where disinformation crosses borders quickly. It verifies facts and provides the public with reliable information. Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the center shares updates in multiple languages - including Turkish, Arabic, English, and Hebrew - making it an important resource for international journalists.

The Embassy encourages media representatives to follow the DMM’s official channels regularly for accurate fact-checks and announcements.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia