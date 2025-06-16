Bulgaria to Chair South-East European Cooperation Process from July 2025

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Chair South-East European Cooperation Process from July 2025

President Rumen Radev is taking part in the Meeting of Heads of State and Government within the framework of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), hosted in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Following the plenary discussions, the Bulgarian President is expected to formally assume the symbolic rotating presidency of the SEECP from Albania’s President, Bajram Begaj. Bulgaria will lead the regional initiative for a one-year term, beginning on July 1, 2025, and ending on June 30, 2026.

The SEECP is a political and diplomatic platform for cooperation among countries in Southeast Europe. It was launched during the Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Sofia in July 1996, where the Sofia Declaration was adopted, laying the foundation for dialogue and good-neighbourly relations across the Balkans.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria also assumed leadership of the parliamentary dimension of the SEECP. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, accepted the rotating presidency of the SEECP Parliamentary Assembly on behalf of the Bulgarian legislature.

