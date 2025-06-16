Evacuation Underway: Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Israel as Embassy Halts Services

A total of 50 Bulgarian citizens have so far requested evacuation from Israel following the recent spike in tensions in the Middle East. The information was announced by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev during a visit to Plovdiv. According to him, the list of people seeking evacuation continues to evolve, as those affected are not concentrated in a single location. He stressed that the primary concern is not the speed of the evacuation process, but rather ensuring the safety of those involved.

Efforts are underway to organize a secure corridor for their departure, Georgiev explained. “These people must first leave an extremely dangerous area, pass through another equally risky zone, and finally reach a third area that is no less unsafe,” he said. He emphasized that the Bulgarian government, in coordination with all relevant institutions and agencies, is working intensively to guarantee the highest possible level of security for the citizens set to leave Israel.

The Foreign Minister added that the staff of the Bulgarian embassy in Tel Aviv who have chosen to remain in place are not currently at risk. He pointed out that every building in Israel is equipped with a bomb shelter, which contributes to the protection of diplomatic personnel.

In light of the situation, the Bulgarian Embassy in Israel has temporarily suspended the regular reception of citizens until June 17. The decision comes in response to the heightened security measures in the country and the instructions issued by the Israel Defense Forces.

Although in-person services are paused, the embassy remains operational and reachable for emergencies. Citizens in need can contact the consular section by phone at +972 54 595 4379 and +972 54 463 4003, or by email at Consulate.TelAviv@mfa.bg.

The embassy once again urged Bulgarian nationals currently in Israel to stay calm, remain vigilant, and closely follow all guidance issued by Israeli authorities, especially when it comes to seeking shelter during alerts. This message was posted through the embassy’s official Facebook page.