Bulgaria Welcomes the Week with Sunshine and Summer Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 16, 2025, Monday // 08:29
Bulgaria Welcomes the Week with Sunshine and Summer Temperatures

The new week begins with plenty of sunshine across the country. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds are expected to form, particularly over eastern regions. A light breeze from the north-northwest will bring slight relief, but temperatures will continue to rise. Daytime highs will reach between 29°C and 34°C, with Sofia forecast to see around 29°C.

Mountain conditions will remain favorable for hiking and outdoor activities. The skies will stay mostly sunny, with some cloud build-up later in the day, though no rainfall is expected. Winds at higher altitudes will come from the north and weaken as the day progresses. Temperatures in the mountains will be mild - around 22°C at 1,200 meters and near 14°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny. In the afternoon, some cumulus clouds will appear. Winds will be light from the north-northwest, shifting to a southeasterly direction later in the day. Coastal air temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 21°C and 23°C. The sea state will be calm, with wave heights of 1 to 2 points.

