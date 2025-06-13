Austria Backs Bulgaria’s Eurozone Bid, PM Zhelyazkov Says

Bulgaria has received full support from Austria regarding its accession to the eurozone, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced following his meeting with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker in Vienna. The Austrian Chancellor is expected to visit Bulgaria in the coming months to personally assess the country’s efforts in securing the EU’s external borders, Zhelyazkov stated.

According to the Prime Minister, attempts at illegal border crossings have decreased by 80%, which he attributed to improved security measures. He also recalled Austria’s unexpected veto against Bulgaria’s Schengen accession in 2022, saying, “That decision made us better at protecting our borders, and that was acknowledged during today’s meeting.”

Zhelyazkov and Stocker also discussed Europe’s competitiveness and defense policy. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening European defense — both in the context of the war in Ukraine and through industrial potential.

Commenting on the recent conviction of Ljupco Georgievski in North Macedonia, Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova stated that Bulgaria has been closely monitoring the case from the outset. She reaffirmed Bulgaria’s concerns about the rule of law and the fairness of judicial proceedings in the Republic of North Macedonia, particularly when it involves individuals who identify as Bulgarian.

“This is not just a case against Ljupco Georgievski,” Shekerletova said, “but a trial against all those who feel and express their Bulgarian identity and insist on the respect of their human and civil rights.” She expressed firm support for Georgievski to appeal the ruling, including taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, if necessary.

Shekerletova added that EU partners will be informed about this latest judicial development, which she described as “nothing less than a punitive action against members of the Bulgarian community.”