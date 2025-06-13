Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemns Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling for international action:

Erdogan says Netanyahu government’s 'reckless, lawless and aggressive actions' risk plunging Middle East and world into disaster

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel’s attack against Iran on Friday, calling it a “blatant provocation” that disregards international law and threatens regional and global stability.

Israel launched a large-scale attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes.

Erdogan said the Netanyahu government’s “reckless, lawless and aggressive actions” risk plunging the Middle East and the world into disaster.

He reiterated that they "do not want to see more bloodshed, destruction, or conflict" in the region.

“The international community must put an end to Israel’s banditry, which threatens global and regional stability,” Erdogan said on X.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

İsrail, Gazze başta olmak üzere bölgemizi kana, gözyaşına ve istikrarsızlığa boğma stratejisini bu sabah itibarıyla çok tehlikeli bir aşamaya taşımıştır.



İsrail’in komşumuz İran’a düzenlediği saldırılar, uluslararası hukuku hiçe sayan apaçık bir provokasyondur.… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 13, 2025

Turkish Presidency’s Head of Communications Prof Fahrettin Altun: “Genocidal Netanyahu administration threatens global peace.”

Fahrettin Altun, Head of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, strongly condemned Israel's attack on Iran in a post shared on his social media account.

In his message, Head of Communications Altun stated:

“We strongly condemn the attack carried out by Israel against Iran last night, and we extend our condolences to the people and the state of Iran.

This attack has once again demonstrated to the international community how dangerously destabilising the genocidal Netanyahu administration has become for both regional and global peace.

The lack of response from the international community to Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza has paved the way for a broader crisis, escalating tensions throughout the region and posing a serious threat to global peace.

At this point, it has once again been proven how accurate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’swarnings against Israel’s aggression are for regional peace.

Israel’s attack will be considered across various domains—from energy security to the global economy, from international law to global diplomacy.

However, the international community must now take action for the sake of regional and global peace and adopt a clear stance against Israel’s boundless and reckless aggression.

As Türkiye, we will continue to work for regional and global peace, to stand against Israel’s reckless disregard for international law, and to support all efforts in this direction.”

Statements by the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Regarding Israel’s Attack on Iran:

We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on Iran.

This attack, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law, is a provocation that serves Israel's strategic destabilization policy in the region.

The timing of the strikes, which occurred during intensified negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, clearly indicates that the Netanyahu government is unwilling to resolve any issue through diplomatic means and does not hesitate to risk regional stability and global peace for its own interests.

Israel must immediately cease its aggressive actions that could lead to broader conflicts.

We reiterate that we do not want to see any more bloodshed and destruction in the Middle East.

We call on the international community to take urgent action to prevent the spread of war.