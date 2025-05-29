Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iran, Civilian Casualties Reported Amid Escalation

June 13, 2025, Friday
Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, striking what it claims are nuclear and military targets. The operation, named "Rising Lion", was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the strikes aim to dismantle Iran’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.

“In recent years, Iran has enriched enough uranium for nine atomic bombs and has taken unprecedented steps toward weaponization. This poses a clear and present danger to Israel’s survival,” Netanyahu stated.

Civilian Casualties and Urban Destruction in Tehran

Despite Israel’s claims that only military infrastructure was targeted, Iranian state media (IRNA) reported at least five civilian deaths in Tehran, including women and children. Video footage shows extensive damage to residential buildings across the capital.

According to Iranian media, Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was also killed in the attacks.

Strikes Hit Key Nuclear Sites

Among the targets was the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, where two prominent nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, were reportedly killed. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the strike on Natanz and is monitoring radiation levels in the area.

Just hours before the Israeli operation, the IAEA issued a resolution accusing Iran of violating its non-proliferation commitments. Inspectors previously reported Iran possessed over 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60%—far beyond civilian needs.

Iran Vows Harsh Retaliation

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that Israel would be “severely punished,” while high-ranking security sources in Iran warned of a “brutal and decisive” response. Details are reportedly being finalized at the highest levels.

Iran also blames the United States for the attack, despite Washington officially distancing itself from the operation.

U.S. and Global Reactions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the U.S. is not involved and warned Iran against targeting American personnel or assets in the region. President Donald Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting on Friday. U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases across the Middle East have been placed on high alert.

In a statement to Fox News, Trump said:

“There is no scenario in which Iran will be allowed to have a nuclear bomb. We hope to return to the negotiation table soon.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and others have issued statements urging restraint and diplomacy. Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli operation as a “blatant aggression”, while Japan called for “maximum restraint”.

Hamas, the Iran-backed militant group, also condemned the strikes, calling them a “dangerous escalation”.

Flight Disruptions Across the Region

In response to the escalation:

  • Ben Gurion Airport in Israel has been shut down.

  • Jordan and Iraq closed their airspace.

  • Abu Dhabi Airport reported interruptions to flights.

Bulgaria Issues Travel Warning

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has urged Bulgarian citizens in the Middle East, particularly Israel, to:

  • Stay calm.

  • Follow instructions from local authorities.

  • Register with the Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

The ministry confirmed Ben Gurion Airport remains closed until further notice.

