Grigor Dimitrov Warns Fans About Deepfake Scam Using His Image

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Warns Fans About Deepfake Scam Using His Image

Top Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has issued a public warning on social media about a fraudulent video circulating online that falsely uses his likeness.

The deepfake video, which has been widely shared across various platforms, features Dimitrov’s image and promotes a supposed investment program involving stock and cryptocurrency trading. Dimitrov made it clear that the video is entirely fake and urges fans not to engage with it.

Here is what he posted:

"Hello friends,
A fake video (deepfake) using my image is being circulated on social media. It promotes a program for trading stocks and cryptocurrency.
This video is fraudulent and poses a serious risk of scam, including potential threats to your personal data and online accounts.
Please do not be misled and do not register on the website mentioned in the video. Do not share your personal information."

The tennis star emphasized that he has no involvement with any such platform and strongly advises the public to exercise caution.

 

