Stabbing Incident at Sunny Beach: Waitress Injures Three Co-Workers

Crime | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:22
40inwiktor from Pixabay

A 20-year-old woman from the village of Kalitinovo, Stara Zagora Province, has been detained by police following a stabbing incident at a restaurant in Sunny Beach.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred early this morning. The woman, who was employed at the establishment, allegedly attacked and stabbed three of her colleagues with a knife.

The victims are reported to be conscious and in stable condition, and have been transported to the University Hospital in Burgas (UMBAL Burgas) for treatment.

Authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation. The motives behind the incident are currently under review, and witnesses have been questioned. A forensic inspection is being conducted at the scene by the police.

