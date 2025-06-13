Sofia’s Aquapark in Vazrazhdane Park Set to Launch 2025 Season

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Aquapark in Vazrazhdane Park Set to Launch 2025 Season

Aquapark in “Zona B-5” Opens for Summer Season on June 14, 2025

The outdoor aquapark in Sofia’s “Zona B-5” neighborhood will officially open for the summer season on Saturday, June 14, 2025, according to a statement from Sofiyski Imoti. The company built the facility in 2019 with an investment of 9.6 million BGN.

The complex offers five outdoor pools for children and adults, along with eight water slides providing plenty of fun and attractions for all ages.

Heated Pools for Added Comfort

Starting this season, four of the pools will feature additional water heating. The toddler pool and the hydro-massage zone will maintain water temperatures between 27–30°C, while the children's and leisure pools will be kept at a minimum of 26°C.

Family-Friendly Attractions

The main children's area includes a 660 sq.m. pool with a depth of 15 cm, featuring an interactive play structure with water effects and mini slides.

Other pool specifications:

  • Adult pool: 140 cm deep, 300 sq.m.

  • Children’s pool: 60 cm deep, 123 sq.m.

  • Baby pool: 20 cm deep, 27 sq.m.

Amenities and Location

Located in the lush surroundings of Vazrazhdane Park, the aquapark provides 500 loungers, umbrellas, side tables, and a summer bar offering food and beverages.

Indoor Facilities Open Year-Round

The indoor swimming pool spans 25 meters with six lanes and operates throughout the year. The indoor section also includes a spa zone with a sauna, salt room, tangential bath, and a relaxation area.

Opening Hours

  • Aquapark (outdoor): Daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

  • Indoor pool & spa: Daily from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aquapark, sofia

Related Articles:

Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated

Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros

Society | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Raises Construction Permit Fees for First Time Since 2006

The Sofia Municipal Council has approved a proposal to increase construction-related fees, including building permits, in a move expected to add BGN 30 million annually to the city's budget

Society | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 15:46

15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of Aniventure Comic Con 2025 – one of Bulgaria’s most anticipated pop culture gatherings

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 15:46

Sofia Proposes Price Hikes for Over 500 Municipal Fees and Services

More than 500 fees and service charges in Sofia are set to increase, some of them by up to 100%, under a new draft amendment published for public consultation by the Sofia Municipality

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

New Proposal Seeks Fairer Fees for Construction in Sofia Amid Skyscraper Controversy

The civic group Spasi Sofia is calling for a doubling of the building permit fee in the Bulgarian capital

Politics | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 14:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Slips 23 Spots in Global Gender Equality Ranking

Bulgaria has significantly dropped in the global ranking for gender equality in 2025

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 13:50

Grigor Dimitrov Warns Fans About Deepfake Scam Using His Image

Top Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has issued a public warning on social media about a fraudulent video circulating online that falsely uses his likeness.

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:25

Over 46% of Bulgarians and 66% of Businesses Support Eurozone Entry

Public and business attitudes toward Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro were detailed at a briefing hosted by the Ministry of Finance

Society | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 17:24

Friday Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine for Most, Showers Possible on the Coast and in the East

The weather on Friday will be predominantly sunny across most of the country

Society » Environment | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Sofia Raises Construction Permit Fees for First Time Since 2006

The Sofia Municipal Council has approved a proposal to increase construction-related fees, including building permits, in a move expected to add BGN 30 million annually to the city's budget

Society | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 15:46

Bulgarian Mother Forced to Flee Ballymena, Northern Ireland Amid Escalating Anti-Immigrant Riots

A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria