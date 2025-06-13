Sofia’s Aquapark in Vazrazhdane Park Set to Launch 2025 Season

Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated
Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros
Aquapark in “Zona B-5” Opens for Summer Season on June 14, 2025
The outdoor aquapark in Sofia’s “Zona B-5” neighborhood will officially open for the summer season on Saturday, June 14, 2025, according to a statement from Sofiyski Imoti. The company built the facility in 2019 with an investment of 9.6 million BGN.
The complex offers five outdoor pools for children and adults, along with eight water slides providing plenty of fun and attractions for all ages.
Starting this season, four of the pools will feature additional water heating. The toddler pool and the hydro-massage zone will maintain water temperatures between 27–30°C, while the children's and leisure pools will be kept at a minimum of 26°C.
The main children's area includes a 660 sq.m. pool with a depth of 15 cm, featuring an interactive play structure with water effects and mini slides.
Other pool specifications:
Adult pool: 140 cm deep, 300 sq.m.
Children’s pool: 60 cm deep, 123 sq.m.
Baby pool: 20 cm deep, 27 sq.m.
Located in the lush surroundings of Vazrazhdane Park, the aquapark provides 500 loungers, umbrellas, side tables, and a summer bar offering food and beverages.
The indoor swimming pool spans 25 meters with six lanes and operates throughout the year. The indoor section also includes a spa zone with a sauna, salt room, tangential bath, and a relaxation area.
Aquapark (outdoor): Daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Indoor pool & spa: Daily from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM
