Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated

Society | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros. The move comes as part of the broader national preparation for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. According to the Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, Tsvetomir Petrov, the group will examine and propose updates to the municipality’s regulatory framework, which currently specifies financial values exclusively in the national currency.

The scope of this task is significant, covering a wide array of municipal acts - ordinances, regulations, and other legal documents that define the costs of public services and obligations for residents. With the adoption of the euro, every figure must be recalculated and reflected accordingly in euros.

Petrov stressed that Sofia Municipality has a responsibility to set a positive example during the transition, particularly when it comes to concerns over price increases. On the contrary, he said, the goal is to ensure that adjustments are made in a way that benefits citizens. He illustrated this with the price of public transport: the current fare for a single ride is 1.60 leva, which converts to approximately 82 euro cents. However, such a figure might not be practical in everyday use, and Petrov suggested rounding it down to 80 cents—a move that, in effect, would slightly reduce the price.

He added that this is only a preliminary proposal, and it will be up to the working group to conduct a thorough review of all municipal charges and assess how their conversion to euros would affect the city’s budget. The aim, he said, is to make sure the transition is smooth, transparent, and, where possible, advantageous for the people of Sofia.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, euros, taxes

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Aquapark in Vazrazhdane Park Set to Launch 2025 Season

Aquapark in “Zona B-5” Opens for Summer Season on June 14, 2025

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:19

Sofia Raises Construction Permit Fees for First Time Since 2006

The Sofia Municipal Council has approved a proposal to increase construction-related fees, including building permits, in a move expected to add BGN 30 million annually to the city's budget

Society | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 15:46

15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgarian Banks Encourage Early Leva Deposits Ahead of Euro Conversion in 2026

Although converting leva into euros may appear straightforward - just divide by the fixed rate of 1.95583 - reality brings far more complexity

Business » Finance | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 11:03

Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of Aniventure Comic Con 2025 – one of Bulgaria’s most anticipated pop culture gatherings

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 15:46

Sofia Proposes Price Hikes for Over 500 Municipal Fees and Services

More than 500 fees and service charges in Sofia are set to increase, some of them by up to 100%, under a new draft amendment published for public consultation by the Sofia Municipality

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Evacuation Underway: Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Israel as Embassy Halts Services

A total of 50 Bulgarian citizens have so far requested evacuation from Israel following the recent spike in tensions in the Middle East

Society » Incidents | June 16, 2025, Monday // 08:37

Bulgaria Welcomes the Week with Sunshine and Summer Temperatures

The new week begins with plenty of sunshine across the country

Society » Environment | June 16, 2025, Monday // 08:29

CNBC: Not All Bulgarians Convinced Joining the Eurozone Is a Good Idea

Bulgaria is preparing to adopt the euro, but not everyone in the country is on board

Society | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 09:00

Bulgaria Slips 23 Spots in Global Gender Equality Ranking

Bulgaria has significantly dropped in the global ranking for gender equality in 2025

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 13:50

Grigor Dimitrov Warns Fans About Deepfake Scam Using His Image

Top Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has issued a public warning on social media about a fraudulent video circulating online that falsely uses his likeness.

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:25

Sofia’s Aquapark in Vazrazhdane Park Set to Launch 2025 Season

Aquapark in “Zona B-5” Opens for Summer Season on June 14, 2025

Society | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria