Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise from July 1

From July 1, 2025, electricity and thermal energy prices in Bulgaria are set to increase, according to a preliminary proposal by the working group at the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). Electricity bills are expected to rise by an average of 4.6%, while the cost of steam heating will go up by around 4.5%. The proposal has not yet received final approval.

EWRC Chairman Plamen Mladenovski announced the figures following a meeting on the matter. He explained that for consumers in Sofia, where the average monthly electricity bill currently stands at about BGN 60, the increase would translate to roughly BGN 2.30 more per month. In Varna, the rise would be around BGN 2.50, and in Plovdiv - approximately BGN 3.20. As for steam heating, a typical monthly bill of BGN 100 for a customer of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" would increase to about BGN 105.50.

Mladenovski emphasized that these projected figures are based on current conditions and may change slightly depending on further data. The regulator has requested additional information and is continuing its review. A minor correction in either direction remains possible, though current trends even hint at a potential slight price decrease.

The EWRC chief noted that the projected 4.6% rise in electricity prices corresponds with the country’s inflation levels and is consistent with previous years’ adjustments. He also warned that, if Bulgaria had already fully liberalized its electricity market - both wholesale and retail - the increase for residential users would be far steeper, reaching up to 70%.

The proposed price hikes reflect a measured response to inflationary pressures while seeking to avoid burdening households too heavily, the commission indicated.