Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise from July 1

Business » ENERGY | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise from July 1

From July 1, 2025, electricity and thermal energy prices in Bulgaria are set to increase, according to a preliminary proposal by the working group at the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). Electricity bills are expected to rise by an average of 4.6%, while the cost of steam heating will go up by around 4.5%. The proposal has not yet received final approval.

EWRC Chairman Plamen Mladenovski announced the figures following a meeting on the matter. He explained that for consumers in Sofia, where the average monthly electricity bill currently stands at about BGN 60, the increase would translate to roughly BGN 2.30 more per month. In Varna, the rise would be around BGN 2.50, and in Plovdiv - approximately BGN 3.20. As for steam heating, a typical monthly bill of BGN 100 for a customer of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" would increase to about BGN 105.50.

Mladenovski emphasized that these projected figures are based on current conditions and may change slightly depending on further data. The regulator has requested additional information and is continuing its review. A minor correction in either direction remains possible, though current trends even hint at a potential slight price decrease.

The EWRC chief noted that the projected 4.6% rise in electricity prices corresponds with the country’s inflation levels and is consistent with previous years’ adjustments. He also warned that, if Bulgaria had already fully liberalized its electricity market - both wholesale and retail - the increase for residential users would be far steeper, reaching up to 70%.

The proposed price hikes reflect a measured response to inflationary pressures while seeking to avoid burdening households too heavily, the commission indicated.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, heating, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Employment Strategy Struggles to Shift Focus from Temporary Subsidies to Long-Term Skills

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labor and Social Policy released its National Employment Action Plan (NAP) for 2025 in early May,

Business » Industry | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Tax Evasion in Bulgaria’s Beauty and Home Services Sectors Totals Close to 100 Million Leva

Nearly 100 million leva are being concealed from taxation by hairdressers and home-based craftsmen

Business | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency and Watchdogs to Monitor Traders During Euro Changeover

If traders attempt to unjustifiably raise prices during the transition to the euro, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) will detect it through discrepancies in VAT declarations

Business » Finance | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 09:20

Bulgaria’s Grain Sector Shut Out of Europe After Ukrainian Import Surge

In the span of just three years, Bulgaria's grain producers have seen their access to European markets completely disappear

Business » Industry | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 09:15

CNBC: Not All Bulgarians Convinced Joining the Eurozone Is a Good Idea

Bulgaria is preparing to adopt the euro, but not everyone in the country is on board

Society | June 14, 2025, Saturday // 09:00

Sofia Exchange: No Grounds for Sharp Price Hikes, Market Remains Stable

The CEO of the Sofia Commodity Exchange, Vasil Simov, dismissed speculation about any dramatic price hikes on the market

Business » Industry | June 13, 2025, Friday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Nearly 5% from July

From July 1, 2025, Bulgarian households are expected to see an average increase of just under 5% in their electricit

Business » Energy | June 7, 2025, Saturday // 15:00

Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas

Business » Energy | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Oil Expert: Euro Changeover Won’t Impact Fuel Prices in Bulgaria

The upcoming changeover from the lev to the euro in Bulgaria will not drive fuel prices up

Business » Energy | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:38

Greek Tycoon Slams Bulgaria Gas Link: Pipeline Serves Sofia, Not Athens

Greek media and energy sector figures have raised sharp criticism over the way the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) is being operated, claiming it harms Greece’s national interests

Business » Energy | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Energy Minister: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Not Affect Household Electricity Costs

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, has assured that the adoption of the euro will not lead to an increase in electricity prices

Business » Energy | June 2, 2025, Monday // 08:07

Bulgaria Leads Regional Effort on Vertical Gas Corridor, Delivering New Gas Supply Routes

The Vertical Gas Corridor is projected to be completed by mid-2026, with over 450 workers currently engaged on the project

Business » Energy | May 29, 2025, Thursday // 15:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria