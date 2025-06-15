Friday Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine for Most, Showers Possible on the Coast and in the East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Friday Forecast for Bulgaria: Sunshine for Most, Showers Possible on the Coast and in the East

The weather on Friday will be predominantly sunny across most of the country. In the afternoon, some areas in Eastern Bulgaria may experience short thundery showers. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, with Sofia expecting a high around 27°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be mostly sunny. However, localized rain showers are possible in parts of the northern coast later in the day. Winds along the coast will blow from the east-southeast, light to moderate in strength. Maximum temperatures will be slightly lower there, between 23°C and 25°C. Sea water temperatures will hold steady between 22°C and 23°C.

In the mountains, Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a mild north-northwesterly wind. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach up to 22°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, with highs around 15°C.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

