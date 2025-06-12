Sofia Raises Construction Permit Fees for First Time Since 2006

Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated
Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros
The Sofia Municipal Council has approved a proposal to increase construction-related fees, including building permits, in a move expected to add BGN 30 million annually to the city's budget. The update, tabled by the civic group Spasi Sofia, was passed with broad political support during a council meeting on Thursday.
According to Boris Bonev from Spasi Sofia, the adjustment addresses a long-overdue need for a fairer pricing model for technical services provided by the municipality. His colleague, municipal councilor and architect Rositsa Nikolova, emphasized that the fees had not been updated since 2006 - despite significant rises in costs related to labor, energy, and digital services.
The revised structure is based on an official inflation index of 98.6%, reflecting a near doubling of overall costs between 2007 and 2025. The new scheme also introduces charges for services that were previously provided free of charge. Under the new system, the fee for a building permit will now range from BGN 7.50 to BGN 27.50, depending on the specifics of the project.
Architect Nikolova noted that the changes aim to correct past imbalances and ensure that developers contribute more fairly to the city's infrastructure. She added that this marks an end to “bonuses” for construction investors, aligning their financial responsibilities more closely with the public benefit.
The funds raised through the increased fees are intended to address long-standing issues in Sofia’s neighborhoods, where infrastructure and public services often lag behind development.
Public and business attitudes toward Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro were detailed at a briefing hosted by the Ministry of Finance
The weather on Friday will be predominantly sunny across most of the country
A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town
The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov
A recent earthquake in northern Greece caused damage to three centuries-old monasteries on Mount Athos
On June 12, southern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies during the morning hours
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe