Bulgarian Mother Forced to Flee Ballymena, Northern Ireland Amid Escalating Anti-Immigrant Riots

A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town, the BBC reports. Protesters have been hurling petrol bombs, bricks, and pirate flags at police during the night-time unrest.

Mika Koleva, the woman affected, told the BBC that the violence has forced her to consider moving away for the sake of her children’s safety and peace of mind. “I don’t want to keep worrying or remember this in the future,” she said.

The trouble in Ballymena started on Monday following a peaceful protest related to an alleged sexual assault of a girl over the weekend. Two teenagers, both of Romanian origin, have been charged in connection to the case. They appeared in court through a Romanian interpreter, confirming their names and ages.

On the night of June 10, rioters broke into Koleva’s house, causing major damage. The family had already left their home earlier, fearing for their safety amid the escalating violence. “There’s nothing left in the house - no TV, no sofa, no table. Everything we owned has been destroyed,” Mika explained.

She and her partner have a 15-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. The family moved to Northern Ireland ten years ago. Mika emphasized that they have never caused any problems. “If someone from Bulgaria or Romania is causing trouble, go to those individuals, not the entire community. Not everyone here is a problem,” she insisted.

The protests erupted on June 9 after two Romanian teenagers were accused of sexually assaulting a girl, leading to clashes police described as “racist hooliganism.” During the violence, some immigrant families even placed signs displaying their nationality on their front doors in a bid to avoid attacks, according to the BBC.

Source: BBC