15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

Society » INCIDENTS | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: 15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov, who has been missing since the morning of June 10. According to initial reports, the boy was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. by his father at their home before leaving for school. He has not been heard from since.

Nikolay is described as approximately 194 cm tall, with a slim build, light complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes. Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call emergency number 112, contact +359 2 982 08 38, or notify the nearest police station.

His family, meanwhile, is actively searching for him. According to a post by his sister on Facebook, Nikolay was last seen at 74 High School in Sofia. He failed to return home after classes, and his current clothing is unknown, as his father had already left for work that morning and did not see what he was wearing when he headed out. The family remains concerned and is asking for any help that could lead to locating him.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missing, sofia, boy

Related Articles:

Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated

Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros

Society | June 15, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Raises Construction Permit Fees for First Time Since 2006

The Sofia Municipal Council has approved a proposal to increase construction-related fees, including building permits, in a move expected to add BGN 30 million annually to the city's budget

Society | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 15:46

Sofia Gears Up for Aniventure Comic Con 2025: Just Weeks to Go

With less than a month to go, excitement is building ahead of Aniventure Comic Con 2025 – one of Bulgaria’s most anticipated pop culture gatherings

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 15:46

Sofia Proposes Price Hikes for Over 500 Municipal Fees and Services

More than 500 fees and service charges in Sofia are set to increase, some of them by up to 100%, under a new draft amendment published for public consultation by the Sofia Municipality

Society | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:22

New Proposal Seeks Fairer Fees for Construction in Sofia Amid Skyscraper Controversy

The civic group Spasi Sofia is calling for a doubling of the building permit fee in the Bulgarian capital

Politics | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 14:34

Sofia to Make Transport Ticket Price Cheaper Ahead of Euro Adoption?

Tsvetomir Petrov, Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council, has proposed forming a working group to review and prepare amendments

Society | June 9, 2025, Monday // 16:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian Mother Forced to Flee Ballymena, Northern Ireland Amid Escalating Anti-Immigrant Riots

A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Damage to Historic Monasteries on Mount Athos After Earthquake; Bulgarian Monastery Remains Unharmed

A recent earthquake in northern Greece caused damage to three centuries-old monasteries on Mount Athos

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2025, Thursday // 08:57

Fire Erupts in Plovdiv Hotel Nightclub Near Gas Station, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on Wednesday in a nightclub located inside a large hotel complex in Plovdiv, just meters away from a nearby gas station

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 14:19

‘They Fought for Our Children as Their Own’: Bulgarian Doctors Hailed After the Tragedy in Kocani, North Macedonia

Three months have passed since the fire in the Kocani nightclub, but for survivors and their families, the pain remains raw

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Russian Fertilizer Ship Stranded at Bulgaria's Burgas Port

A 180-meter Liberian-flagged vessel loaded with 30,000 tons of agricultural fertilizer has been stranded near the entrance to Bulgaria’s Port of Burgas since Monday evening

Society » Incidents | June 10, 2025, Tuesday // 17:31

Teen in Coma After Suspected Vape Incident in Bulgaria

A 19-year-old from Razgrad is in a coma after being discovered unconscious on the evening of June 5

Society » Incidents | June 6, 2025, Friday // 13:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria