15-Year-Old Boy Missing in Sofia, Police and Family Appeal for Public’s Help

Sofia Prepares for Euro: Local Taxes and Fees to Be Recalculated
Sofia Municipality is setting up a dedicated working group tasked with converting all local taxes, fees, and service prices from Bulgarian leva to euros
The Sofia police have launched a search for 15-year-old Nikolay Petkov, who has been missing since the morning of June 10. According to initial reports, the boy was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. by his father at their home before leaving for school. He has not been heard from since.
Nikolay is described as approximately 194 cm tall, with a slim build, light complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes. Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call emergency number 112, contact +359 2 982 08 38, or notify the nearest police station.
His family, meanwhile, is actively searching for him. According to a post by his sister on Facebook, Nikolay was last seen at 74 High School in Sofia. He failed to return home after classes, and his current clothing is unknown, as his father had already left for work that morning and did not see what he was wearing when he headed out. The family remains concerned and is asking for any help that could lead to locating him.
