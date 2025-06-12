Air India Jet with 242 On Board Crashes After Takeoff in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. The flight, designated AI 171, was carrying 242 passengers when it went down near the Meghaninagar area of the city, not far from the Forensic Cross Road.

This is Ahmedabad’s largest crash. And the largest crash in India in a decade.



This is also the first 787 hull loss.



Boundary wall has collapsed. The tail of the aircraft is on a building nearby. @airindia pic.twitter.com/F4zTu0LM78 — Hirav (@hiravaero) June 12, 2025

The crash occurred around the IGB Ground, a location close to a residential zone. Witnesses described hearing a powerful explosion moments after the aircraft lost altitude, followed by a fire and rising plumes of black smoke. Part of the wreckage landed on the rooftop of a nearby building, further alarming residents in the area.

Tragic

AI Ahmbd -London crashes

London bound AI 171 Boeing 787



*plane crashed into under construction buil

*ahmedabad airport air india plane crash* ahmedabad civil hospital on high alert



As per local police more than 200ppl feared on board.

Plan crashes soon after take off… pic.twitter.com/O839kEHeR4 — Anand Narasimhan???????? (@AnchorAnandN) June 12, 2025

The aircraft involved was identified as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB. According to aviation officials, the last signal from the flight was received at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after it took off. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but early indications suggest the incident took place during the critical initial phase of the flight.

Emergency responders, including units from the fire brigade, local police, and medical services, were dispatched to the scene immediately. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force also joined the rescue operation. As of now, authorities have not released information about casualties or potential survivors, and efforts to locate and assist victims are ongoing.

In response to the disaster, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and pledged central government support for all necessary actions. Security around the crash site has been tightened, with officials urging the public to avoid the area to allow uninterrupted emergency operations.

Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are expected to provide formal updates as the situation develops. The cause of the crash is under investigation.