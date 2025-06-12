Bulgaria: Varna Police Chief Fired Amid Outrage Over Yavor Georgiev’s Death, GERB Turns on Their Own Minister

Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has removed Senior Commissioner Andrey Angelov from his post as head of Varna’s police. The dismissal, Mitov explained, was not due to Angelov’s professional record but stemmed from the need for a management reset to begin restoring public trust in the local law enforcement system following the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev.

Mitov traveled to Varna in person as tensions escalated, sparked by accusations of police violence related to Georgiev’s detention. He pledged that the Interior Ministry would fully investigate the incident, and announced plans to demand a second autopsy to clarify the circumstances of the death. The case has already led to the dismissal of the head of the Second Regional Police Department in Varna and the officers who were directly involved in the detention.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Georgiev died as a result of cerebral edema. Toxicological reports showed high levels of cocaine in his system, reportedly consumed two to four hours prior to death. The report, compiled by experts at the Military Medical Academy, found the concentration to be several times above the typical levels, indicating acute intoxication.

In addition, traces of alcohol were detected, and together with the cocaine, they produced cocaethylene – a compound known for its high cardiotoxicity and ability to provoke dangerous cardiac rhythm disorders. Specialists warn that even low levels of alcohol can heighten cocaine’s toxic effects. They also pointed to a possible cocaine-induced psychotic episode – marked by disorientation, hallucinations, paranoia, and a break from reality – that could have occurred before death.

Mitov emphasized that body camera regulations for officers must be overhauled. He noted that cameras are essential not only for protecting citizens, but also for providing accountability and protecting officers when carrying out their duties.

"A police officer does not simply wear a uniform – they represent the state," Mitov said. "When there is negligence or abuse of authority, it erodes trust in the institutions." He stressed that the current framework for police training and conduct is insufficient and must be revised, noting that surface-level instructions are not enough.

He met with Georgiev’s mother and confirmed discussions are underway for a second autopsy.

At the same time, GERB, the political party backing Mitov, has publicly expressed frustration over what it sees as poor performance by the Interior Ministry. MP Kostadin Angelov, chair of the coalition council, criticized the ministry’s output, especially in light of the significant resources invested – including a 50% average salary increase for officers this year.

“We are not satisfied with the results,” Angelov told reporters, calling for quick and visible progress. He demanded answers from Minister Mitov regarding the apparent absence of body cameras during Georgiev’s detention and argued that the minister had reacted too slowly.

While stopping short of calling for Mitov’s resignation, Angelov insisted that the time for orientation in office is over. “We expect concrete results from the Ministry of Interior,” he stated.