Zelensky: Russia Targets Odesa to Reach Moldova and Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia intends to seize Odesa as part of a broader strategy aimed at reaching the borders of Moldova and Romania. Speaking at a summit held in Odesa, Zelensky emphasized the geopolitical stakes of the region and underlined the importance of backing a European-oriented Moldova rather than pro-Russian or oligarchic factions.

According to Zelensky, a victory for pro-European forces in Moldova this year could provoke further Russian meddling in Southeastern Europe. “Supporting a European Moldova is not just Moldova’s concern. It’s a task for all of us,” he stated.

He described Odesa as a key target for Russian aggression. “We’re standing in a city Russia wants to wipe out, just like it did with many others. Their military plans involve this region and go beyond, toward Moldova and Romania’s borders,” Zelensky said, calling for immediate protection and long-term guarantees to prevent such a scenario from unfolding.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu echoed these concerns. She warned that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will continue its destabilizing campaign in neighboring countries. “Russia wages war not only with bombs but with lies, manipulation, and political interference,” Sandu said, adding that Moscow is actively trying to sabotage democracy and weaken Ukraine’s support among allies.

Sandu stressed that helping Ukraine must be quicker and more decisive. “If Ukraine doesn’t get what it needs now, tomorrow could be too late,” she said. She also called for support for the new “center for preventing hybrid threats” in Odesa and emphasized the need to combat illicit financial flows, enhance energy cooperation, and work together on cybersecurity efforts.