Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia Targets GERB, Media, and State Leadership

Bulgaria: Anti-Euro Protest in Sofia Targets GERB, Media, and State Leadership

A demonstration is taking place in Sofia today, organized by an initiative committee backed by the "Revival" party. The protest was held in front of the GERB party headquarters, located near the National Palace of Culture. The main demand of the participants is to hold a national referendum to determine the timeline for Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro. Protesters are also calling for the resignation of the current government. A strong police presence was noted in the area due to the scale of the gathering.

One of the demonstrators expressed broader concerns beyond economic policy. According to them, the protest is also a rejection of the direction in which both the Bulgarian government and the European Union are heading. The speaker emphasized the perceived threat to national identity, traditions, and moral values, claiming these were more important than financial metrics or a new currency. "The future and wealth of a nation is not measured only in euros," they said, underscoring the protest's symbolic defense of the Bulgarian lev.

"Revival" party leader Kostadin Kostadinov also addressed the crowd. He referenced a recent incident involving the death of a young man, accusing the Ministry of Interior of concealing the truth. "We all saw the footage," Kostadinov said, alleging police brutality and demanding the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Mitov and the entire cabinet. He drew a stark comparison between the death of the young man and what he described as the broader decline of the Bulgarian state, identity, and national currency. “We will never allow this,” he declared, calling on Bulgarians to resist what he labeled as an “oligarchic caste.”

Following the demonstration outside GERB headquarters, the crowd marched along Vitosha Boulevard, temporarily disrupting traffic. The procession ended at the bTV building, where organizers submitted a protest letter to the network’s management. According to the demonstrators, mainstream media has failed to adequately cover protests against the euro and the calls for a referendum. The rally ended with chants of “Mafia out,” echoing the broader discontent voiced throughout the event.

