Bulgaria’s Euro Dilemma in the Shadow of Croatia and Greece

Bulgaria’s path toward euro adoption has slowed, with 2026 now the earliest realistic entry date. Although the country formally entered ERM II in July 2020, it missed the 2024 target and failed to meet inflation benchmarks in 2023. While the Bulgarian government remains committed to joining the eurozone, public opposition has surged, and political resistance is growing.
Notably, President Rumen Radev has called for a national referendum, reflecting widespread skepticism. This article analyzes the economic pros and cons, using comparative data from Croatia, Greece, and other countries that transitioned to the euro.
|Indicator
|Value
|Euro adoption target
|2026 at the earliest
|ERM II entry
|July 2020
|GDP growth
|2.1%
|Inflation (HICP)
|3.4% (within range now)
|Public debt
|24.6% of GDP
|Budget deficit
|2.6% of GDP
|Currency regime
|Currency board (fixed to EUR)
|Public support for euro
|~60% opposed (varies by poll)
Despite technical readiness in areas like fiscal balance and exchange rate stability, inflation volatility and public sentiment are the biggest hurdles.
Recent polls show a majority of Bulgarians are against euro adoption:
Gallup International Balkan (2023): 58% opposed, 30% in favor
Trend Research (2023): 60–65% against the euro in most age groups
Main concerns: Inflation, loss of sovereignty, lack of trust in EU institutions
President Rumen Radev, reflecting this sentiment, called for a referendum in 2025. Though no referendum has been held, the idea underscores the political friction surrounding the issue.
Pegged kuna to the euro since 1994
GDP per capita (PPP): €27,200
Inflation (2022): 10.7%
Public debt: 70.6% of GDP
Lower interest rates
Boost in tourism revenue (+15% in early 2023)
Improved credit ratings
Full access to ECB liquidity and financial safety nets
Inflation spike: Prices rose 12.7% YoY in early 2023
Dual pricing confusion: Difficult for elderly and rural populations
Retail backlash: Accusations of price manipulation
Public mistrust: Most Croats opposed euro adoption at the time
Lesson for Bulgaria: Transparent communication and strong consumer protections are essential. Croatia showed that even a “technically smooth” adoption can create public backlash without careful inflation controls.
GDP growth: 4.5%
Debt: 103% of GDP (understated)
Unemployment: 10–11%
Inflation: ~3.2%
Underreported deficits and debt
Borrowed heavily due to cheap credit
No control over monetary policy when crisis hit
Deep recession, 27% peak unemployment in 2013
Loss of sovereignty under IMF/EU bailouts
Interest rate convergence
Short-term FDI boost
EU structural funds inflows
Lesson for Bulgaria: Sound fiscal governance must be preserved. Unlike Greece, Bulgaria maintains low debt and a conservative budget—but slippage could be catastrophic under euro constraints.
|Country
|Year
|Debt-to-GDP
|Inflation
|GDP Growth
|Pegged Currency?
|Euro Inflation Spike?
|Slovakia
|2009
|27.7%
|3.9%
|6.2%
|Yes
|Yes, brief
|Slovenia
|2007
|27.1%
|2.5%
|5.7%
|Yes
|Yes (~5.7%)
|Estonia
|2011
|6.7%
|3.3%
|2.3%
|Yes
|Minor
|Latvia
|2014
|38%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|Yes
|Slight, short-term
|Lithuania
|2015
|42%
|0.2%
|3.5%
|Yes
|Slight
These countries demonstrate that successful euro transitions are possible, but only with public trust, price controls, and resilient institutions.
No conversion costs for business or tourism
Lower transaction risk with EU trade partners (~56% of exports to eurozone)
Improved investor confidence (especially in banking and real estate)
Access to ECB’s liquidity and safety mechanisms
Enhanced financial credibility
Tighter EU integration, opening door to more cohesion funds and strategic influence
Loss of monetary tools (no devaluation or independent rate setting)
Perceived inflation due to rounding-up or pricing abuse
Public resistance may lead to political instability or delayed adoption
Limited ECB fit—monetary policy might not match Bulgaria’s economy
Risk to low-income groups—fixed income households could face real losses
Political tension—referendum calls could polarize society
Technically: Yes—Bulgaria meets most Maastricht criteria, especially fiscal and exchange rate stability.
Politically: Not yet—public trust is lacking, and euro enthusiasm is far from unanimous.
Economically: Conditional—benefits will materialize only with strong regulatory frameworks and inflation controls.
Euro adoption could anchor Bulgaria more firmly in the EU core, but timing and trust matter just as much as technical readiness. Learning from Croatia’s growing pains and Greece’s deeper crisis, Bulgaria must approach 2026 not just as a date—but as a target for readiness, transparency, and public dialogue.
