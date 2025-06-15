Admiral Eftimov: Bulgaria’s Goal Is to Unlock the Full Potential of the F-16

June 12, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Admiral Eftimov: Bulgaria’s Goal Is to Unlock the Full Potential of the F-16

Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov stated that Bulgaria’s objective is to unlock the full potential of the American-made F-16 fighter jets. Speaking to BNT’s morning show, Admiral Eftimov noted that various aspects of the integration process are currently underway but did not disclose how many Bulgarian pilots have already completed training on the aircraft.

Addressing the broader context of the decision to acquire the F-16, Eftimov recalled that at the time of the procurement, there were opposing views. President Rumen Radev, he said, had backed the Swedish Gripen fighter, but even then, some pointed out that the Gripen’s capabilities were more limited - particularly in terms of operational range.

Commenting on modern warfare tools, Admiral Eftimov stated that the Bulgarian Armed Forces possess numerous drones, but they are used strictly for reconnaissance purposes. The military currently lacks strike-capable drones.

In regional terms, Eftimov highlighted Turkey’s role as a significant military power and stressed that Bulgaria considers Turkey a partner. He emphasized that cooperation between the two NATO allies operates under the principle that joint efforts can achieve more than acting alone.

Source: BNT

