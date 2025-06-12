Washington Marks Russia Day with Message of Support and Call for Lasting Peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations to the Russian people on the occasion of Russia Day, marked annually on June 12. In an official statement published by the State Department, Rubio emphasized that the United States supports the Russian people in their pursuit of a more promising future and reiterated Washington's willingness to engage constructively with the Russian Federation.

In his message, Rubio said the U.S. remains committed to standing by Russian citizens as they strive toward progress. He expressed hope that a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine could lay the foundation for improved bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow.

Rubio's remarks come amid a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration. Since taking office in January, the administration has taken a distinctly different approach from its predecessor, former President Joe Biden, particularly on issues related to the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia.

President Donald Trump’s team has placed a renewed focus on negotiating a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow while avoiding new financial or military commitments to Ukraine. This represents a clear departure from the previous administration’s strategy, which relied heavily on sanctions and diplomatic isolation aimed at the Kremlin.

In his statement, Rubio noted that peace would open the door to “more mutually beneficial relations” between the two nations. Discussions between the U.S. and Russia have reportedly touched on potential areas for economic cooperation, further suggesting an effort to stabilize ties after years of strained relations.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. had imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and actively sought to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. In contrast, Trump has frequently highlighted his personal rapport with the Russian leader and has consistently resisted calls for further punitive measures.

Russia Day, formally known as the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, commemorates the 1990 declaration of sovereignty from the Soviet Union. The date has been observed as a national holiday in Russia since 1992 and is regarded as a key milestone in the country’s post-Soviet transformation.