British Mothers ‘Have to Accept That Their Sons Will Have to Die for NATO’, Says Ex-Ukrainian FM

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has delivered a stark warning during the Concordia Europe 2025 summit in London: NATO’s future, and Europe's stability, may soon hinge on whether British families are prepared to see their sons die defending alliance members like Finland, Estonia or Poland. In an interview with Metro, Kuleba argued that if that willingness does not exist, NATO itself could collapse.

According to him, the moment of reckoning is approaching. “Mothers in Britain will soon have to make an unthinkable choice - to send their sons to fight Russian soldiers in Europe or to face the end of NATO,” Kuleba said. He pointed to Russia’s intensifying attacks, describing one recent drone assault as the worst Ukraine has experienced since the full-scale invasion began.

Kuleba believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to expose the vulnerability of Europe’s collective security framework and prove that NATO’s Article 5 commitment - the one that promises mutual defense—is hollow. “The day NATO spends debating whether or not to invoke Article 5 will be the day the alliance ends,” he said, expressing deep concern that hesitation would paralyze Europe and embolden the Kremlin.

He also warned that the European Union is just as exposed. Any delay in response to an attack, Kuleba argued, would render the EU ineffective. In his view, Putin's animosity extends far beyond Ukraine - Europe itself is a target, both symbolically and strategically.

The urgency of Kuleba’s message is echoed by other senior Western officials. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently stated that Russia could be capable of launching a large-scale attack on NATO territory within five years. He called for a dramatic rise in defense spending and production capacities to counter this threat.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to build its military potential. On April 1, Russia launched a new conscription drive aimed at recruiting 160,000 soldiers, and it has significantly boosted drone manufacturing.

Kuleba’s message is not just about weaponry and logistics. He emphasized that Europe must cultivate a deeper “will for self-defense.” He noted that many Europeans still see NATO’s credibility as dependent on American support, but that mindset is dangerous. Drawing a historical parallel, he recalled how World War II began with Western reluctance to defend a distant Polish city. “Why should we die for Danzig?” was the sentiment then. Today, Kuleba fears the same question could be asked about Eastern European allies.

He stressed that acknowledging the real danger is crucial. "Revealing the truth to people about the prospect of war in Europe deserves more focus than anything else," he said. While people may view him as a “belligerent Ukrainian” trying to drag others into war, Kuleba insists his appeal is grounded in hard-learned experience. “We also thought Putin wouldn’t dare. We were wrong,” he said.

Kuleba believes Europe is now walking the same path of disbelief and underestimation. “If Ukraine can hit targets 1,600 kilometers deep inside Russia, what makes anyone think Russia can’t strike European infrastructure?”

His concern is not isolated. German foreign intelligence chief Bruno Kahl has issued similar warnings, noting that there are individuals in Moscow who do not believe NATO’s Article 5 will be enforced - and who might try to test that assumption.

As Kuleba put it, the real danger lies not only in Russia's capacity, but in Europe’s failure to believe it is at risk.