Zhelyazkov Meets Zelensky in Odesa as Bulgaria Backs Post-War Rebuilding of Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov took part in the “Ukraine – Southeast Europe” summit held in Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The key topic of their conversation was Bulgaria’s readiness to contribute to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. Zhelyazkov pointed to sectors such as energy, trade, shipping, and infrastructure as areas where Bulgaria can play a meaningful role. He also linked Bulgaria’s potential involvement to the proposal by the Greek Prime Minister for a land and rail connection between Alexandroupolis and Odesa.

During the meeting, Zhelyazkov and Zelensky also discussed Ukraine’s EU aspirations, along with those of Moldova and the Western Balkan countries. Another central point was the situation of the Bulgarian national minority in Ukraine. Zhelyazkov stressed Bulgaria's commitment to actively pursue policies that support its compatriots abroad. He underlined the importance of preserving mother tongue education, expanding access to social programs, and including the Bulgarian minority in the forthcoming recovery plans.

In a broader statement, Zhelyazkov condemned the ongoing war, marking 1,200 days since the Russian invasion. He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s solidarity with Ukraine, saying there is no European country - except Belarus - that does not support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine,” he stated in Odesa.

Before the summit began, President Zelensky welcomed each of the regional leaders for a ceremony to lay flowers at the Alley of Heroes in memory of those who died in the war. The event brought together officials from Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, Slovenia - and notably, for the first time - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose presence was particularly significant given his recent appearance alongside Vladimir Putin at Russia’s May Day parade. Vucic’s visit to Ukraine marks his first since the start of the conflict.

The Odesa summit is the fourth gathering of this kind, following previous editions in Tirana, Athens, and Dubrovnik. The forum aims to deepen political coordination and bolster the European perspective of Ukraine and the countries of Southeast Europe. Bulgarian Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also highlighted the need to further strengthen Europe’s defense capacity as part of the region’s joint effort.