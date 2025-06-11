Bulgaria Urges Implementation of 2022 EU Deal, While North Macedonia’s PM Slams It as Threat to Identity

Politics | June 11, 2025, Wednesday // 16:23
Bulgaria Urges Implementation of 2022 EU Deal, While North Macedonia's PM Slams It as Threat to Identity

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from North Macedonia, Timco Mucunski, during which he formally conveyed the decision adopted by the Bulgarian National Assembly on May 30, 2025. The decision, issued by the 51st National Assembly, concerns the progress of North Macedonia in its path toward European Union membership.

Minister Georgiev underscored that the decision reaffirms Bulgaria’s consistent and unequivocal support for the European Consensus of July 2022. He emphasized that Bulgaria’s stance remains unchanged and free of additional conditions outside those outlined in the consensus, and encouraged the authorities in Skopje to continue implementing the commitments agreed upon. This, he said, sends a clear signal of Bulgaria’s constructive and principled approach.

These same positions were reiterated by Deputy Foreign Minister Elena Shekerletova, who met with North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Sofia, Agneza Rusi Popovska, and officially handed over the full text of the decision. Shekerletova highlighted that the act reflects the broad internal consensus in Bulgaria regarding the EU integration of the Western Balkans. She expressed hope that the measured language of the decision, as well as the explicit assurance that Bulgaria will not impose further conditions, would be conveyed accurately and objectively by Skopje’s political leadership.

Against this backdrop of diplomatic formality, tensions remain visible in North Macedonia. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski lashed out at the so-called “French Proposal,” describing it as a direct assault on Macedonian identity. At a press conference, Mickoski accused former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani of knowingly accepting the proposal, equating it to “a knife in the lung” and “nails in the hands and feet” of the Macedonian nation.

Mickoski insisted that the identity-related consequences of the agreement are already visible and vowed that his government would continue to oppose what he sees as attempts to undermine the Macedonian national narrative. He claimed that growing international support backs their position and stated that future generations would not allow similar actions to be repeated.

He also expressed disappointment with Bulgaria, suggesting that using European integration to resolve historical disputes was inappropriate behavior from a fellow NATO ally. Mickoski argued that the issue at hand is not merely the inclusion of a small Bulgarian-identifying minority in the constitution, but rather an effort to reconstruct Macedonian national identity - something he traced to post-World War II decisions allegedly rooted in Bulgarian heritage.

Finally, Mickoski announced his intention to speak with European Council President Antonio Costa about arranging a potential bilateral meeting between North Macedonia and Bulgaria during the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague - a proposal that originated with Costa himself.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release
  • BGNES
  • BTA
