To assist consumers with the upcoming currency change, a table for quick and easy conversion from leva to euro has been published. This tool aims to support civil oversight during the transition.

Public feedback gathered from media, surveys, and social networks reveals that some skepticism about adopting the euro stems from psychological barriers and doubts about the accuracy of currency conversions. People often notice what seem like inconsistencies in prices when converted from leva to euros. For example, a product priced at 3.49 leva converts to 1.78 euros, while another item at 1.99 leva equals 1.02 euros. These differences in decimal results lead to confusion and distrust.

However, checking the math confirms these conversions are correct. Dividing 3.49 leva by the official exchange rate of 1.95583 yields about 1.7844 euros, rounded to 1.78. Similarly, 1.99 leva divided by the same rate equals roughly 1.0175 euros, rounded to 1.02. These examples illustrate that the way converted amounts appear in euros can be challenging for some consumers to accept.

In response to such concerns, especially as some merchants have already begun voluntarily showing dual prices in leva and euros, the online platform “Nie, Potrebitelite” (We, the Consumers) has released a currency conversion table. This digital resource - also adaptable to print format - displays leva amounts converted to euros, stotinki to euro cents, and vice versa. It is designed to help consumers during the dual-pricing period scheduled to begin on August 8, pending Bulgaria’s formal entry into the eurozone, expected to be decided in July. Moreover, the table serves as a practical tool for civil monitoring of price accuracy in stores.

The transitional phase is a testing ground on multiple fronts. For traders, it’s a chance to prepare for legal compliance once the regulations take effect. For consumers, it’s an opportunity to familiarize themselves with euro pricing, hold businesses accountable, and report discrepancies to both merchants and regulatory bodies if necessary. For institutions, it’s a period to identify and address violations through enforcement actions, helping to reduce problems once euro prices become the norm.

The process depends on citizens recognizing their vital role - not complicating enforcement by producing fake or altered price tags, but rather supporting inspectors by highlighting real issues. This way, authorities can focus their efforts where violations are most likely, ensuring a smoother and fairer transition to the euro.